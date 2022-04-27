If you ever thought marriage wasn’t for you, you’re not alone. Oprah Winfrey feels the same. The longtime talk show host, television producer, and author (the list goes on) has never been married. Nope, never.

While she has uttered iconic lines like “You get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car,” she has never once said “I do” (or at least not while standing up at an altar during her own wedding ceremony).