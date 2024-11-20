Racquel Chevremont Opened up About Being Estranged From Both of Her Parents on 'RHONY'

While the sophomore season of Bravo's rebooted The Real Housewives of New York City has received mixed reviews, on Monday, Nov. 18, the series proved it ain't over 'til it's over. Distractify received a sneak peek of the rest of Season 15, which includes many topics for fans to discuss. Based on the trailer, one of the explosive moments will seemingly go down during the cast's trip to Puerto Rico.

The trailer showed tension amongst the cast, including Ubah Hassan breaking the fourth wall by begging producers to leave with their cameras. Jessel Taank demanded the same in another scene. In addition to the drama, Season 15 featured a heartwarming moment when newbie Racquel Chevremont reunited with her mother for the first time in six years. Since making her reality TV debut, Racquel has opened up about her relationship with both of her parents.

Racquel Chevremont discussed her complicated relationship with her parents on 'RHONY' Season 15.

Racquel was a pleasant addition to RHONY Season 15. The art curator, who Brynn Whitfield nicknamed the "LeBron of the art world," has shared many personal stories with fans, including her previous marriage and raising her two kids, Corey Jr. and Elle. The new reality star also opened up about her strained relationship with her parents.

During the cast's stay at Erin Lichy's Hamptons house, Racquel spoke to Brynn and Jessel about why she doesn't speak to her father. The conversation occurred after she asked Racquel why she had a French last name when she was of Puerto Rican descent. The art boss explained that she had only had a few interactions with her dad after her mom divorced him when she was 1.

"So when I was 11, I wanted to know who my father was,” Racquel explained to Brynn. "My mother reached out to his brother and got his number. And I called, and a woman picked up. So she asked who I was, and I said I was his daughter. That didn’t go over well. And then I got a call from him telling me never to call the house again.”

Racquel said she saw her dad again for Thanksgiving when she was 12. He invited her and her step-sister and brother and initially appeared to want a relationship with her, but when the dinner ended, she said he gave her a photo and said, "Nice knowing you."

The heartbreaking moment led Racquel to realize her father was an a--h--le who didn't deserve to be in her life. She shared that when she got home from dinner, she told her mom she wanted to remove his last name because she knew she would be successful and didn't want the name attached to her any longer. Her mom agreed, but she didn't give Racquel her family's name because her father wasn't a good man either.

"So we just went down the family line and found a name," she recalled. As Brynn noted in the scene, Racquel went on to make a successful life for herself with her new name. She is the second openly LGBTQ+ housewife in the show's franchise, and fans adore seeing her relationship with her fiancee, Mel.