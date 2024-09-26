'The Real Housewives of New York City' Cast's Taglines Prove They Clocked in for Season 15

The Fall season began on September 22, 2024, and the 15th season of The Real Housewives of New York City will premiere on October 1, 2024, with returning and new cast members ready to prove Bravo's reboot wasn't a fluke.

Unlike their Salt Lake City siblings, the RHONY cast came prepared with new cast photos, videos, and taglines Bravoholics love so much. Ahead of the Season 15 premiere, fans received a preview of the taglines by Bravo and they're filled with the fun shade and callbacks we stand for. Let's dive into the RHONY Season 15 taglines!

Racquel Chevremont

Source: Bravo

Tagline: "Just like a painting, you'll need a couple of looks to figure me out." Season 15 of RHONY introduced fans to a new 'wife, Racquel Chevremont. Her clever tagline is a nod to the newbie's day job as an esteemed art curator whose work has been featured in several film and TV series, including Severance, Empire, Law & Order: Organized Crime and And Just Like That ... Racquel will also bring her fierce modeling skills to the show, as the 50-something still graces a runway whenever she pleases.

Ubah Hassan

Source: Bravp

Tagline: "Love looks good on me, but darling, what doesn't?" Speaking of models, the new RHONY's resident runway diva, Ubah Hassan, is back for another season and, as the trailer shows, must defend her career (and Dressbarn checks) in Season 15. However, as her tagline shows, Ubah won't only deal with dramatic moments. She will also open up about her new relationship on the show, though it's unclear how much we'll see of her new boyfriend.

Erin Lichy

Source: Bravo

Tagline: "In the cocktail of life, a New Yorker is never shaken nor stirred." After being called out for her Karen-like ways by Ubah, Erin is ready for a fresh start, but don't expect her to become a wallflower. The interior designer is as outspoken as ever in Season 15, which will likely get her into trouble.

Jenna Lyons

Source: Bravo

Tagline: "Not everyone can be Jenna f---ing Lyons, but they can try." Everyone's favorite quirky fashionista, Jenna Lyons, is ready to deliver more fashionable looks and give us more opportunities to live vicariously through her every time we see her closet. However, who we won't see is Jenna's partner, Cass Bird, though there's a nod to the photographer in her Bravo bio, and the former J. Crew boss has hinted at them getting married in the near future.

Sai De Silva

Source: Bravo

Tagline: "I may be hungry, but at least I'm not thirsty." RHONY's content queen, Sai, is back for Season 15 to eat all the readily available charcuterie. When she's not doing that, expect to see her serving a look — and shade — whenever necessary.

Jessel Taank

Source: Bravo

Tagline: "I'm not up and coming; I am already there." Jessel's tagline for RHONY Season 15 is another nod to a memorable Season 14 when she name-dropped NYC's Tribeca area to mention that several of her friends were moving into the "up and coming" area. However, the UK-based, Friday-loving fashionista is ready to make the Big Apple her home, whether she moved there for the show or not.

Brynn Whitfield

Source: Bravo

Tagline: "Why date their dad when you can just be mother?" Last but not least is MUVA Brynn. She may be last on the list, but please believe we stan her over here! After a stellar first Housewives season, the marketing and communications consultant is back to stir the pot and, as her tagline suggests, serve us with pithy one-liners.

