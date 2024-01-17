Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo It Wasn't Easy, but We've Compiled a List of the Best 'Real Housewives' Taglines Ever 'The Real Housewives' franchise has delivered many iconic taglines. Here's our favorite ones in list form! By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 17 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Real Housewives franchise fans tune in weekly to watch women from various cities and backgrounds verbally spar on camera. With over a decade on air, the Bravo franchise has blessed us with iconic one-liners, from "Close Your Legs to Married Men" to "Beast? How dare you!" But every true Housewives watcher knows the stars' pithy lines are also a part of their respective cities' theme songs.

On every Housewives show, the cast says a tagline that reflects the season. The Housewives taglines have become so renowned that Andy Cohen often asks celebrities who visit Watch What Happens Live to share their best tagline. Some of the past lines have also been a part of the social media zeitgeist, with many of them becoming meme fodder on sites like X, formerly Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Because we're as obsessed with the Real Housewives taglines as most of them are with clothes and shoes, we've compiled a list of the best ones across the franchise. Keep reading to see our best taglines below!

"I may be small, but my empire keeps growing," Kandi Burruss from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies are known for their hilariously shady one-liners. However, Kandi Burruss's Season 5 tagline has transcended into meme gold. While the line itself isn't really that funny, Kandi made it her own when she says, "I may be small," and the intro jumps to her in the studio singing, "Ohhhh." The "Ohhh" moment is something the long-term Housewife's fans will never let her live down.

"I'm not a b---h, but I've played on TV," Eileen Davidson from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

While she was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eileen Davidson had no problems reminding her castmates that the show wasn't her first time on TV. The soap opera icon has played a villain on Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Despite her tagline stating she's not as dramatic in real life, Eileen got involved in quite a few feuds before she left RHOBH in 2017.

"I used to flip tables, now I'm turning them," Teresa Giudice of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

In Season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice had just been released from prison and was ready to show how much she had changed since serving 11 months in jail for her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice's 2014 arrest for fraud. Teresa's "welcome home" tagline was a play on her iconic "Prostitution Whore" table flip from RHONJ Season 1.

"If you're gonna take a shot at this B, you better not miss," Bethenny Frankel of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Times sure have changed since Bethenny Frankel delivered her a tagline that was both clever and a bit threatening. In Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny's tagline warned her castmates not to mess with her and, if they do, to ensure it's something she can't return from.

"The difference between my past and present, well, that’s just apples and oranges," Gina Kirschenheiter of 'The Real Housewives of OC'

Gina Kirschenheiter's Season 17 tagline was a play on her past and existing roots. While the mother of three currently resides in Orange County, Calif., fans know she's a New York native. Gina also spent the season navigating her sobriety, as she refers to herself as "California sober," meaning she doesn't drink alcohol but will partake in cannabis.

"Life is about choices -- and I choose Cynthia," Cynthia Bailey of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

If there was one thing Cynthia Bailey would do during her time on RHOA, it was to deliver classy lines that may or may not mention her legendary cheekbones. In Season 7, Cynthia didn't mention her cheekbones, but she gave us a tagline that could be a mantra. Amid her feud with NeNe Leakes, Cynthia declared that she would be choosing herself moving forward and did just that during the season.

"Throw this spring chicken into the cougar's den and let the games begin," Ashley Darby of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac included Ashley Darby as the youngest housewife in the franchise. At the time, Ashley was a 20-something married to her much older husband, Michael Darby. Since she likely knew her age would be a factor, she played it up for her first tagline.

"I keep my friends close, but my secrets closer," Monica Garcia of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

Monica Garcia's first tagline for RHOSLC Season 4 proved extremely telling. After stating in her tagline that she likes to keep her "secrets closer," the Housewives newbie was accused of being behind a RHOSLC cast gossip site, Reality Von Tease. Heather Gay exposed Monica's alleged betrayal in the Season 4 finale during a cast trip to Bermuda.

"I am too blessed to be stressed and too sexy to be thirsty," Porsha Williams of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Porsha Williams' Season 9 tagline is another mantra we should all live by. There's no reason to be stressed about things beyond your control, and no one likes a thirsty individual.

"I may be over the top, but I'd rather be bougie than basic," Danielle Cabral of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Danielle Cabral's first tagline from her RHONJ Season 13 debut was shady and strategic. The Bougie Kidz CEO came in hot by letting her castmates and the world know she's proud of her "bougie" title and wouldn't have it any other way!

"Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea," Sheree Whitfield of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

For a time, RHOA OG Sheree Whitfield was considered her friend group's "bone collector." Based on her Season 10 tagline, we can see why. Sheree loves spilling the tea, as long as her castmates aren't trying to return the favor.

When people tell me I'm fake, I know they're just pulling my leg," Aviva Drescher of 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

On Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Aviva Drescher famously took off her prosthetic leg during a fight. While the buzzed-about moment happened during the season finale, Aviva's tagline foreshadowed the event.

