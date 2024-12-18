Brynn Whitfield May Have Announced Her Exit From 'RHONY,' Leaving Fans Puzzled "Sometimes you know when it’s time for a new chapter, and for me, that time is now," Brynn reportedly wrote. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 18 2024, 6:25 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Though they have similar themes (drama, backstabbing, divorces), those who tune into The Real Housewives franchise know that each Andy Cohen-produced show has its own quirks about them. For instance, The Real Housewives of New York City has often been known for its lightheartedness and ability to keep us tuned in once the inevitable beef began. The show is also the only one in the Bravo world with a complete refresh as of this writing.

Source: Bravo

Is Brynn Whitfield leaving 'The Real Housewives of New York City'?

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, after Season 15, Ep. 12 of RHONY aired, Brynn announced leaving the show to focus on her "next chapter." In a lengthy note to her fans on social media, the marketing girlie expressed her appreciation to her castmates and the crew for the experience. "After two incredible seasons, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from The Real Housewives of New York," the statement read. This journey has been one of the most rewarding, wild, and unforgettable experiences of my life, and I’m so grateful to Bravo, the crew, my castmates, and the fans who’ve supported me along the way."

Brynn Whitfield Announces Departure from Real Housewives of New York: “It’s Time for My Next Chapter” #RHONY pic.twitter.com/t33MbSw79C — Hasty Headlines (@Bravfaux) December 18, 2024

“Sometimes you know when it’s time for a new chapter, and for me, that time is now," she added. "I’m excited to focus on my personal growth, new opportunities, and maybe even a little less drama (just a little!).” Brynn also said she was grateful for the "laughter, tears, and the memories" she received from her co-stars over the last two seasons. She also confirmed that, while her time on the show was no more, she would be "cheering" her castmates on and "sending love from the sidelines."

Source: Bravo

Several fans wonder if Brynn Whitfield's 'RHONY' exit announcement is true.

While Brynn didn't explain why she left RHONY, many fans wondered if her statement was true. The exit "announcement" was only shared on a parody Bravo X (formerly Twitter) account, @Bravfaux. Brynn has yet to share the news on her accounts or confirm the news on her platform. If the rumors about her departure are true, it would explain why Andy said on his Sirius XM show that something "very controversial and upsetting" happens at the finale, leading to an explosive reunion.