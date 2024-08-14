Fashion Designer and 'RHONY' Newbie Rebecca Minkoff Is a Wife and Mom of Four

Summer may be winding down, but luckily, The Real Housewives of New York City is back to provide enough drama to keep the fall nights sizzling. On Aug. 13, 2024, Bravo released the Season 15 trailer for the season after the show received the reboot treatment for Season 14. The trailer showed the previous season's cast, who are all returning in a full-time capacity, and two new faces: new 'wife Racquel Chevremont and the reboot's first "friend of," Rebecca Minkoff.

Rebecca joined RHONY after a celebrated career as a fashion designer. The trailer shows her tailoring up plenty of drama amongst the ladies. In addition to brushing over her past with Scientology, the trailer shows her involved in a pregnancy scandal during her debut season. But more on that later. Fortunately, Rebecca has a strong foundation at home during her new reality TV venture. Here's what to know about her family, which includes her kids and husband.

Rebecca Minkoff has four kids and welcomed her youngest son in January 2023.

Despite Brynn Whitfield's shady comment about Rebecca's self-titled fashion line being available in Nordstrom Rack, she's earned millions from her brand. The fashionista is also wealthy in love, as she's a mother to four beautiful children: Luca, Nico, Bowie, and their youngest, Leonardo. "Gavin and I are overjoyed to welcome our fourth child to the world," Rebecca told People in January 2023. "Leo entered the world as a peaceful and calm being. Our family is complete!"

Rebecca said carrying the latest Minkoff addition allowed her to embrace her "bolder and sexier" side through maternity fashion.

Rebecca Minkoff's husband, Gavin Bellour, is also in the entertainment biz.

Rebecca may have a full house with four kids, but she, fortunately, has help from her loving husband, Gavin Bellour. According to Gavin's website, he's a seasoned Director, Writer, and Creative Lead who has helped brands like Netflix, Vogue, Under Armour, and Viceland tell their stories through various platforms, including "broadcast, streaming, and social platforms." Before finding his groove in digital storytelling, he worked as an actor, appearing in episodes of Gilmore Girls, Army Wives, and Royal Pains, per his IMDb.

Gavin and Rebecca married in Tuscany in 2009 and have been together ever since. In June 2024, the couple celebrated their 15th anniversary, which the RHONY newbie celebrated on her personal Instagram. "Fifteen years, a lifetime of memories, four children, and so many adventures," Rebecca wrote under throwback photos of her and Gavin. "Wouldn’t pick another partner and friend to go on this wild circus ride with. I love you."

'RHONY' fans wonder if Rebecca will bring baby daddy drama to the show upon seeing the Season 15 trailer.

While Rebecca seemingly has a family life similar to many Housewives stars who have come before her, the RHONY Season 15 trailer has some fans concerned the new friend will bring some Maury-style drama to the group. In one scene from the trailer, Brynn asks, "Is she pregnant again?" to which Erin Lichy replies, " Yeah, that's why she's not drinking." Then, Jessel Taank is seen telling her mom that someone in the group had a baby by someone who isn't her primary partner.

"She had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by some other guy," Jessel claims.

Wait so that Rebecca lady got pregnant from another guy? Who else on the cast could it be? #RHONY — Sean #bb26 (@sean2637) August 13, 2024

All I wanna know is who tf is pregnant!!?!!! #rhony — Y2KPop (@Y2KPoPKulture) August 13, 2024

The trailer didn't provide enough time for context. However, the following scene shows Rebecca upset with Jessel as she yells, "You f---ing told her? What did you say?” Unfortunately, we won't know if Jessel was talking about Rebecca or another cast member, though the piping hot tea will have us seated come Oct. 1!