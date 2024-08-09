Cool girl and beauty guru Danielle Carolan is a tastemaker in the style sphere, and from wellness tips to trending brands, she's built a following by getting her fans in the know. The influencer has amassed an impressive fanbase, with over 1 million followers across her social platforms who consistently tune in to see where her chic lifestyle takes her — from the streets of Tampa to New York City's hottest restaurants. Danielle is a co-host of the No. 1 ranked Girls on the Go podcast, where she shares weekly style tips and life anecdotes with thousands of listeners. She also hosts a social media series AM Uncovered, where she partners with fellow influencers and celebs to share their morning routines — from the aesthetic to the relatable. Distractify chatted with Danielle to learn about her dream collaboration, her favorite date night spot, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

DC: It would either be "She believed she could, so she did" in small print or the number 13. The number holds special significance for me since it’s considered lucky in my family and is the birthdate of both my dad and brother.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

DC: It's hard to pick just one because I've had so many special fan interactions and I feel incredibly lucky for that. A few standout moments are when I’ve been walking down the street in NYC or back home in Tampa and someone rolls down their car window to shout, "I love you, Danielle!" or, "I listen to Gals on the Go!" It’s such a surreal and amazing feeling, even though I don’t get to chat with them. Those moments are truly iconic!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

DC: I absolutely LOVE following Georgina Lennon on Instagram. She creates such great fashion content with so many outfit ideas. Her style is very classic yet chic. You can tell she puts a lot of work into her videos which goes a long way.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

DC: I actually avoid diving into any gossip or negative platforms — it's not worth the energy! I prefer to focus on positivity and stay in my own lane. Life’s too short to let rumors get in the way of happiness!

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

DC: Oh, definitely! College me had a few too many late-night moments that accidentally made it to my main feed instead of close friends. Think silly singing down the street or looking hilariously rough — those posts didn’t last long, but they gave my friends a good laugh!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

DC: I’m all about an Adele moment with "Rolling in the Deep" or "Someone Like You." And if I’m in the mood for some fun, "Bohemian Rhapsody" always does the trick! Or if I want to tap into my southern roots, we go with some country music like Jon Pardi or Luke Combs.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

DC: My dream collaboration would definitely be with 1 Hotels. I’ve drawn so much inspiration from their properties for my own home design. Partnering with them would be amazing — I’d love to help craft the perfect weekend itinerary for a new hotel launch, showcasing how to experience the best of the city while incorporating the hotel’s unique offerings.

What are your favorite and least favorite beauty trends at the moment?

DC: Call me blush blind, but I’m really into lots of blush right now — it gives such a fresh, youthful glow. I also adore fake freckles when they’re done well, though I’m still working on perfecting the technique myself. On the flip side, I’m not a fan of colored liner; I find it tricky to match with my outfits and prefer to keep things a bit more simple.

What's your favorite date night spot in NYC?

DC: My favorite date night spot in NYC is Saint Theo’s. I’m a big fan of Italian food, and the ambiance there is perfect — dimly lit and cozy, with a touch of romance. Plus, it’s in the West Village, so you can stroll over to Magnolia Bakery for dessert afterward!

Who's the last person you texted or DM'd?

DC: Last person I DM'd with is Rebecca Minkoff — just had her on as a guest on my short form series called AM Uncovered where I “uncover” the morning routines of various individuals. I went to her house in the Hamptons and experienced a morning with her! She’s the best.

Share your top three desert-island beauty products.

DC: If we’re being realistic, I want my Milk Makeup eyebrow gel, SkinFix Barrier+ Serum, and Summer Fridays lip butter balm, for sure.

What's the best advice you've ever been given?

DC: "You don’t have to control your thoughts; you just have to stop letting them control you.” This has been incredibly helpful during anxious or panicky moments. It reminds me that I have the power to manage my reactions and actively work to calm my nervous system.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?