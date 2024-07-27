Home > Viral News > Influencers Hannah Neeleman's Old Blog Resurfaces, Says Her Husband Was Happy She Lost Pageant "After Miss NY 2011, Daniel was so happy I didn't win," Hannah wrote. By Anna Quintana Published Jul. 27 2024, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

On social media, Daniel and Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm are the picture-perfect couple with the perfect kids and the perfect home. However, after an in-depth interview with The Times, the world got a closer look at the family, specifically Hannah.

Many readers felt Hannah was being stifled by her husband and their traditional lifestyle. In the piece, it was revealed that Hannah, who was a Julliard-trained ballerina before becoming a wife and mother of eight, gets "so ill from exhaustion she can't get out of bed for a week." Now, followers are looking deeper into Hannah's past, and on Reddit, old blog posts have resurfaced written by Hannah before she married Daniel.

Source: Instagram

Hannah accuses Daniel of being happy about a pageant loss in an old blog post.

Before Ballerina Farms, it seems that Hannah was still actively blogging about her life. In the resurfaced blog post posted to the Fauxmoi Reddit thread, Hannah can be seen posing next to an extremely happy Daniel, who is holding a bouquet of roses. However, it's Hannah's caption that has followers talking.

"After Miss NY 2011, Daniel was so happy I didn't win," she wrote. "He brought my engagement ring with him (it's in his pocket) and wanted to [propose] right then in there... that is another story in and of itself. But long story short, I told him to wait till we were alone. Phew." She also added the raised eyebrow emoji along with a string of big red exclamation points and question marks.

As expected, Redditors were upset that Daniel would be happy about his wife losing, writing, "Yeah, not surprised. That man is controlling AF." Another added, "The lovebombing and coercion when she was so young, and now she’s in so deep with eight children that are exposed to this man. He really stole her life and agency from her."

This is not the first time Daniel Neeleman has been called out by for his "controlling" behavior.

Since the publication of the article, old TikTok videos of Hannah have gone viral, including one where Hannah is seemingly upset she did not get the tickets to Greece she wanted, but instead an egg apron. It's important to remember that Daniel's father is the billionaire founder of JetBlue, so plane tickets should have been a piece of cake to get.

The author of the interview also noted how she couldn't "get an answer out of Neeleman without her being corrected, interrupted or answered for by either her husband or a child." Before becoming a trad-wife on social media, Hannah also shared that she wanted to be a ballerina and finish school before she married Daniel.