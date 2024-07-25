Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Hannah Neeleman and Her Husband Married Within Three Months of Their First Date "I was thinking, ‘Let’s get married.’ But she wouldn’t go on a date with me for six months," Daniel said. By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 25 2024, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mrsamericanofficial

There are plenty of social media accounts portraying the "trad wife" lifestyle, though few are as visible as the Ballerina Farm account. Run by Hannah Neeleman, showcasing her from-scratch recipes and life raising children on a farm, the TikTok account has become associated with the growing online trend.

The family recently went viral for a video of Hannah's husband, Daniel, gifting her an egg apron for her birthday. It drew the ire of users online, but what is their relationship really like? Thanks to a new interview, we have an intimate look at how Hannah and her husband met and got together.

Daniel Neeleman and Hannah had their first date on a JetBlue flight.

In an interview with The Times, it quickly became clear that Daniel was the one who pursued Hannah, despite the fact that she was currently in the process of studying ballet at Juilliard. The pair met at a college basketball game in Utah, introduced by mutual friends, and Daniel admitted that despite being 23, he knew he was going to marry her. “I saw her and I was ready to go,” he said. “Sign me up. I was thinking, ‘Let’s get married.’ But she wouldn’t go on a date with me for six months.”

Instead their first date took place on a flight that Hannah was taking from Salt Lake City to New York, after Daniel "made a call" so they would be seated together on her flight. Daniel's father, David Neeleman, is the founder and CEO of JetBlue. From there, Hannah admitted that Daniel pushed for them to move quickly in their relationship, and three months later they were married. Their oldest, Henry, was born just one year later.

“Back then I thought we should date for a year [before marriage],” Hannah told The Times. “So I could finish school and whatever. And Daniel was, like, ‘It’s not going to work, we’ve got to get married now.’” “Our first few years of marriage were really hard, we sacrificed a lot,” Hannah continued. “... I gave up dance, which was hard. You give up a piece of yourself. And Daniel gave up his career ambitions.”

It's not exactly explained what "career ambitions" Daniel gave up as their family grew, though living and running a farm was reportedly something he wanted for the family. Since their marriage, the pair now have eight children, with the most recent one being born at the start of 2024.

Daniel alone has an impressive net worth.

As the son of the founder of multiple airlines, it's hard to factor Daniel's generational wealth into the equation of his net worth, but it's well into the millions. Between his work on Ballerina Farms and his various roles as the director of DDN Group (and previously Vigzul), it's estimated that his net worth is $6 million. That said, his father has a net worth of $400 million, thanks to the five different airlines he's founded.