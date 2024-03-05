Home > Viral News > Influencers Ballerina Farm's Daniel and Hannah Neeleman Show a Humble Life on Social Media — Fans Feel Deceived Daniel Neeleman is the son of David Neeleman, former CEO of JetBlue and founder of several major airlines. By Sarah Kester Mar. 5 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @ballerinafarm

Questions about Hannah Neelman and Daniel Neeleman’s wealth continue to crop up. The couple owns Ballerina Farm, a homestead that sells beef, pork, and various kitchen products. Their slower, simpler pace of life is documented on the couple’s Instagram and TikTok page, @ballerinalife. Their reels of making milk from scratch, baking sourdough bread, and raising their eight kids generate millions of views.

Article continues below advertisement

But as humble as the family seems, some fans feel deceived after learning that the couple are the heirs to a billion-dollar fortune. Keep reading to learn the net worth of Ballerina Farm's Hannah and Daniel Neeleman.

Source: Instagram | @ballerinafarm

Article continues below advertisement

How much is Daniel Neeleman worth?

Daniel Neeleman is an entrepreneur with a reported net worth of $6 million. He owns Ballerina Farm where he and his wife sell beef and pork from the animals they raise on their farm, along with kitchen products, such as flour, aprons, and more. He is also the director of DDN Group and previously worked as the director of Vigzul.

If you factor in generational wealth, Daniel is worth over $400 million.

His father is David Gary Neeleman, the former CEO of the airline JetBlue. He has also founded other airlines, such as Morris Air, WestJet, Azul Brazilian Airways, and Breeze Airways. He reportedly has a tidy net worth of $400 million.

Article continues below advertisement

What is a "Tradwife"?

The term “tradwife” has been floating around social media lately. It stands for “traditional wife,” which is a homemaker whose priority is to cook, clean, and serve her husband. But while the role of a 1950s housewife has been often viewed as degrading, that same label doesn’t apply to most tradwives. That’s because it’s the choice of these modern-day women to live this lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah is a mominfluencer and tradwife who documents her stay-at-home existence to her 9 million followers on Instagram and 6.9 million followers on TikTok. In addition to being a mom to eight kids, she is a Juilliard-trained former ballerina and was crowned Mrs. American in 2023. What is Hannah’s net worth? Her reported net worth is $2 million.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the controversy behind Ballerina Farm’s net worth?

A lot of the controversy stems from the family not being as self-made as they appear online. "Daniel and I left the city for farm life 4.5 years ago," Hannah wrote in a 2021 post. "With the ink still wet on the real estate contract for our new little farm, we drove to the nearest farm goods store to buy muck boots, overalls, gloves, and straw hats. We had zero experience. Zero background in farming."