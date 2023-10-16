Home > Viral News > Influencers Hannah Neeleman Is Pregnant Again, but She's Also Caught in Another Firestorm Hannah Neeleman has announced that she's pregnant again, and it's stirred up a bunch of interrelated controversies that date back years. By Joseph Allen Oct. 16 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ballerinafarm

Hannah is also wealthier than she seems, which has long caused resentment among some fans.

If you know who Hannah Neeleman is, odds are good that you know at least a little bit about the controversy that swirls around her. Hannah is what's often known as a momfluencer. She is a Mormon mother of seven (at least for the moment), and she runs Ballerina Farms, a homestead in Utah, with her husband Daniel.

Hanna's content has a tendency to be very wholesome, and showcases her life as a homesteader milking cows, growing fresh vegetables, and living a live defined by the seasons and not an unrelenting 9-to-5 gig. As Hannah has grown more popular, though, she's also grown more controversial.

The drama around Hannah Neeleman, explained.

The latest round of drama around Hannah kicked off after she announced that she was pregnant with her eighth baby. The announcement video itself is uneventful, and features Hannah showing off her baby bump and giving Daniel some affection. The comments have gotten a little wild, though, even though commenters can't totally decide what they're actually upset over.

While many of those comments have moved to the bottom of her post, commenters seem to be upset either that Hannah is yet again pregnant (which really seems like a pretty personal decision) or that she hasn't yet said anything about the war unfolding in Israel and Gaza. Both of these controversies may seem slightly strange, but it turns out that they only scratch the surface of what's really going on with Hannah.

Hannah's husband Daniel Neeleman comes from money.

Although it may seem like Hannah's life as a business owner is very salt of the earth and grounded, many of her fans recently discovered that that couldn't be further from the truth. As it turns out, Hannah's husband Daniel is the son of David Neeleman, the founder of Brazilian Mormon and a former CEO of JetBlue. David also founded four other airlines: Morris Air, WestJet, Azul Brazilian Airways, and Breeze Airways, and has a net worth of $400 million.

Hannah's Ballerina Farms might not be just another small business.

The amount of money in Hannah's family is in fairly apparent conflict with the kind of self-made lifestyle that she presents to the public. "Daniel and I left the city for farm life 4.5 years ago," Hannah wrote in a 2021 post. "With the ink still wet on the real estate contract for our new little farm, we drove to the nearest farm goods store to buy muck boots, overalls, gloves, and straw hats. We had zero experience. Zero background in farming."