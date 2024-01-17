Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Gets Actual Red Flag Waved at Him After Arguing Stay at Home Moms Don’t Have “Real Jobs” A Red Flag waver set his sights on a TikToker who tried to argue that being a stay at home mom isn't a real job. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 17 2024, Published 5:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dustinpoynter

Dustin Poynter (@dustinpoynter) makes it a point to wave a literal red flag at folks who espouse philosophies or do certain things he takes issue with on his TikTok account. In fact, the "red flag" has become a big part of his personal branding. In one of his latest red flag videos, he took snippets of another person's video who argued that being a stay-at-home mom isn't a real job.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, which has amassed over 763,000 views on the widely-used video-sharing application, Dustin breaks down the man's arguments and provides responses of his own, much to the elation of numerous other followers on the platform who largely appeared to support Dustin's messaging.

"Being a stay-at-home mom is not a job whatsoever it's a privilege," the man says at the beginning of the video, before the clip cuts to a man running in the middle of the street brandishing a large red flag. The man the TikToker is criticizing with the red flag continues to run around with the flag in the middle of the street as he speaks: "Do you know how many single mothers out there actually have jobs and have to come home and then do your 'job'?"

Article continues below advertisement

Dustin shouts in his cutaway, "You just described someone with two jobs," before it cuts back to the stay-at-home-mom-job-denier. "I was laid off of work for 4 months and I had to stay home and it's the easiest s--- I've ever done in my life."

Article continues below advertisement

The red flag waver seems to think that the man is misrepresenting his experience in staying at home and that it wasn't tantamount to the type of work that stay-at-home moms have to do. "The fact that I checked your socials and you have zero mention of having children. You don't have children, so, not comparable."

The clip cuts back to the mom-job-denier who says: "I can do all the daily responsibilities that come with taking care of a house in no time and other than that all you have to do is watch your kid." Flag waver hopped back on the camera: "I am more frustrated than a mosquito sucking on a statue just because you can, that doesn't mean it's not difficult."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dustinpoynter

The video cuts back to the mom-job-denier, "And I'm not knocking stay-at-home mothers I have respect for them and I honestly think the world needs more of them because it's good for the kid." Flag Waver came back to criticize the man's video: "Oh so you respect them but you diminish their stress and effort without ever experiencing it yourself? What?"

Article continues below advertisement

Mom-job-denier back on the camera: "You can't take a nap at a full-time job. You can't watch TV, at a full-time job. You have someone watching your every move at a full-time job demanding that you do what they say." Flagman commented on this, too: "Every single parent with a pulse will tell you that you just described parenting. Look I don't have kids either but I grew up with three...siblings, a stay-at-home mom, and a stay-at-home stepmom."

He continued to talk about how he saw how much work these women used to put in daily to ensure he and his siblings were well taken care of: "And I witnessed firsthand the stress that comes with maintaining an entire house, Olympic diving across the kitchen to save your child from putting its hand in the garbage disposal 50 times a day."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dustinpoynter

The flag waver went on, "Listening to constant screaming and meltdowns and most importantly trying not to cause irrevocable physical and psychological harm to an innocent human being who didn't ask to be here. So let's not play contrarian to things that we have zero experience in."

Article continues below advertisement

He ended his video by promoting his "red flag" merchandise and TikTok account, and there were several folks who responded to his clip and agreed with Dustin's assessment of the man's comments.

"he doesn't even have kids nor is he married so it's just him cleaning his own messes," one wrote. While someone else said that they sure as heck don't have any time to catch some z's during the day of boot-up Netflix: "Wait a minute stay at home moms are watching TV and taking naps. I must be doing this wrong."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dustinpoynter

Another person who said they're a stay-at-home dad replied with how tiring it is to be a parent who maintains the household and looks after the kids and that they said manual labor was easier: "I'm a SAHD I love it but it is exhausting I used to do manual labor SAHD is harder"

Article continues below advertisement

One commenter also took issue with what the stay-at-home-mom-job-denier said, "'I’m able to do all the house work-' CAUSE YOU DONT HAVE A MINI ME RUNNING BEHIND YOU MAKING A MESS AS YOU CLEAN!!!"

Whereas another person presented the man with a challenge: "Someone leave him alone with at least two kids under 5 for a week and see how he does"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @dustinpoynter