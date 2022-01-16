DoorDash Customer Pays $13 for a Single Bottle of Fanta, TikTok’s Speechless

The spot that they ordered the Fanta from only charged $2.49 for a single bottle of the stuff, but they decided to order it through DoorDash and paid, after taxes, delivery fees, and tip, a whopping $13.

TikTok-er @flame1300 uploaded a video on the popular social media application with a text overlay that summed up their thoughts on the order: "Bro what? They ordered one Fanta on DoorDash."