If You're Interested in the Tradwife Life, These Influencers Can Get You There

What if we lived in a world where everyone was free to do whatever they want, as long as their personal choices didn't hurt themselves or others? Wouldn't it be neat if merely existing wasn't somehow a personal affront to others? Unfortunately, there is a lot of privilege involved in being able to choose what you want to do. For example, most people would probably be artists if capitalism didn't force them to work themselves into exhaustion.

And perhaps more folks would be a single income household with one parent staying home, if paying one's bills didn't often rely on a two income system. That's just one of the many issues I see when I look at the tradwife movement. It's easy to wax poetic about being a stay-at-home mom when you can afford to do so. If you aren't familiar with this new phenomenon, these tradwife influencers can show you the way. And, they'll probably do it with fresh-baked muffins.

What is a tradwife?

A tradwife, which is short for traditional wife, is a woman who embraces more conventional gender roles in a marriage. They usually don't work outside the home. Instead, they stay home to care for their children and make sure the house is in tip top shape. More often than not, they are Christian conservatives who are subservient to their husbands. It all sounds very Stepford Wivesesque. Let's take a look at some of the tradwives dominating social media.

Estee Williams

Estee Williams is probably the face of the tradwife movement. Dressed as a pinup girl from the 1950s, she perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a traditional homemaker. And although she says it's a choice and she supports any woman who wants to work and be a mother, she said, "As a woman your top priority should be wife and motherhood." Sorry to anyone who doesn't want those things. Estee only supports some choices.

Cynthia Loewen

Cynthia Loewen uploaded a video to her YouTube channel where she debunked the myths of being a tradwife and honestly it's far more grounded than what Estee Williams peddles. Once you get past the fact that she keeps saying "masculine man," Cynthia's approach is far less judgmental. She also claims the tradwife movement is far more diverse than what most people stumble upon via social media. She's Canadian so that does change things a bit.

Rachel Joy

@zimcolorado It’s surprising to me how many times I’ve caught a modern day feminist mindset in myself. I few times I have literally gasped at myself once I realized some of my thoughts and actions that I knew were not right. Being a woman is such a gift and has its own special place! So many people think that if you’re a woman in a traditional marriage you’re automatically subservient to your husband. I say we both have our own special roles that compliment each other and when they are lived out properly it is such a wonderful experience! My husband serves me in the way of proceeding providing and loving, and I serve him in the way of keeping the house a welcoming space, and respecting him! We both serve one another! . . . #homemaker #traditionalmarriage #tradwife #traditionalwife #feminineenergy #homemakerlife #housewife #homemakerlifestyle ♬ original sound - Rachel Joy

Rachel Joy appears to have taken a left at cottagecore and headed straight for tradwife. She's more like Estee than Cynthia as noted by one TikTok, where she claims feminism has tried to put a stop to "soft hearts, a longing and/or love for motherhood, and a desire to be lead, protected, and provided for by the husband." One thing I'm noticing is, some tradwives get very upset when they feel judged about their choices but they have no problem judging everyone else for theirs.

Sarah Wild Mothering

Not that it needs to be said, but Sarah Wild Mothering's tradwife approach really emphasizes the mother part. That's unfortunate because there are a multitude of reasons why people choose not to have children, and some of them don't involve a choice at all. Sadly Sarah seems hyperfocused on motherhood and doesn't really leave room for anyone who isn't about that life. She even did that thing where she said her life's purpose began with becoming a mother. Surely her life had meaning before that.

Daisy Cousens

Daisy Cousens is aggressive, and I don't mean in the way men say women are aggressive simply because they uttered an opinion. This Australian YouTuber is very conservative and even boasts a Make America Great Again hat in one of her videos though I don't know how she'll do that from Australia. In one video, she claims women are jealous of tradwives. Daisy also suggests that women's lib has made them more angry, not happy. I'm sure it has nothing to do with women's right constantly being stripped away.

