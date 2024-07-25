Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok It's Possible the Ballerina Farm Family Will Grow Even Bigger "I’m, like, ‘God, is it time to bring another one to the Earth?’ And I’ve never been told no," Hannah said. By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 25 2024, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ballerinafarm

With more than seven million followers, the TikTok account Ballerina Farm has been bringing trad wife content to the app, sharing the Neeleman family's life on a farm. Hannah Neeleman, the woman making all of the food from scratch while raising eight children, is the face of the account. Since she and her husband, Daniel, got married, they've been quickly growing their family — and it seems they may not be done having kids.

Hannah of Ballerina Farm has eight children currently.

Since the pair got married about 13 years ago, Hannah and Daniel have had eight children together. Their oldest, Henry, is currently 12. According to a profile of Hannah in The Times, she became pregnant with Henry just three months after she and Daniel married. At the time, the pair were living together in New York City while Hannah studied ballet at Juilliard.

Not long after graduating from Juilliard, the Neelemans moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where they started their life raising their first three children. Following Henry, Hannah gave birth to Charles, 10, and George, 9. From there, Hannah and Daniel have had five girls all in a row: Frances, 7, Lois, 5, Martha, 3, Mabel, 2, and Flora, who was born in January 2024.

Of these eight births, only two of them took place in a hospital, while the other six were born at home. "I just love having them at home. It's so quiet," she told The Times. All but Martha's birth was done naturally without pain medications, though Hannah admitted to the outlet that she chose to get an epidural for her middle daughter, as Daniel wasn't at the hospital while she was in labor.

“It’s very much a matter of prayer for me," Hannah said of her pregnancies. "I’m, like, ‘God, is it time to bring another one to the Earth?’ And I’ve never been told no.” “But for whatever reason it’s exactly nine months [after a baby] that she’s ready for the next one,” Daniel told the outlet in response to his wife's words. “It’s a matter of prayer but somehow it’s exactly nine months."

Will Ballerina Farm be having any more children?

Eight children is quite a large number to keep pace with, especially as Hannah doesn't have a nanny or any additional help beyond her husband in raising her kids. But it seems there's still some debate if they'll have any more children. Daniel openly admitted to The Times that he hoped to one day fill the 15-seater van the family has (meaning they'd have to have five more kids to fill every seat), but Hannah was less sure.