Home > Viral News > Influencers Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm Received an Egg Apron Birthday Present From Her Millionaire Husband "I'm hoping they're tickets to Greece," Hannah said while opening the present. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 25 2024, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@hannahl.ballerinafarm

Hannah Neeleman, the matriarch behind (and face of) the popular Ballerina Farm brand, has been thrust into the spotlight after an interview with The Times, which shed a light onto her family dynamic and "trad-wife" lifestyle. In it, the public caught a glimpse into the former ballerina's transition into homesteading and motherhood to eight children, led by her husband, Daniel — who also happens to be the heir to the JetBlue fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah, who once attended Juilliard for ballet, has won numerous pageants, and whose self proclaimed life goal was to perform in New York City, has sadly traded in her ballet slippers for, well, egg aprons, I suppose. In a viral TikTok posted for Hannah's birthday, she's seen opening a gift from Daniel — but the package and its underwhelming contents have fans vexed.

Source: instagram/@ballerinafarm Hannah and her five daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neelman receives an egg apron for her birthday.

In the now-viral TikTok video, which has since been reposted by a Ballerina Farm fan account, Daniel hands Hannah an unopened package — a brown shipping box, still covered in cling wrap and clearly untouched from the moment it was delivered to their farm. "Here's my birthday present from Daniel," Hannah tells the camera while pulling apart the plastic wrap. "I'm hoping they're tickets to Greece."

While continuing to open the mysterious package, Hannah makes a few more jokes about plane tickets to her husband — who, again, is the son of billionaire JetBlue founder David Neeleman. The jokes are ignored.

Article continues below advertisement

And when she finally gets the package open, catching a glimpse of fabric, she apprehensively says, "Ooh, a hat I can wear in Greece."

Article continues below advertisement

The gift is, of course, not a hat, which she discovers after finally pulling it from the box. "Oh, my egg apron," she says pseudo-cheerfully, wrapping it around her body. "Now you can gather eggs," Daniel adds, which we're pretty sure she already does. After she dances around in it for a bit, Daniel forcefully says, "You're welcome." Woof.

Of course, fans had plenty to say in the comments, with most pointing out that, with his fortune and ties to one of the most successful airlines in the world, Daniel probably could've gifted her something a little more luxurious — say, plane tickets?

Article continues below advertisement

"Daniel, your family owns a whole airline. Get mom her tickets," one person wrote. Another said, "I'd expect this from my broke boyfriend, but not my husband whose family owns an airline that could take me to Greece like I asked."

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless of the gift itself, other commenters were quick to point out the evident lack of effort put into making her feel special: "The way I would cry! He didn’t even wrap it." "This video speaks volumes of how he truly values you. So many women know what this feels like," another person wrote.