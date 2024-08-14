Rebecca Minkoff's Net Worth Is More Than Admirable

The first season of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot proved to be a success, making the anticipation for Season 15 all the greater. The first season was an important test to see if Bravo would be able to successfully reboot a tried and true Real Housewives franchise. The new cast of RHONY's reboot proved that it can work, and now some new ladies have joined the fray.

Article continues below advertisement

All the ladies from Season 14 have returned, including Jenna Lyons, whom many were concerned would not come back to the franchise. There's also a new Housewife being thrown into the mix: model and art curator Racquel Chevremont. Racquel joins the franchise as the second Real Housewife, alongside Jenna, who's a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Rebecca Minkoff also joins as a new friend of the Housewives, and she's got a pretty impressive net worth as well. So, what is Rebecca Minkoff's net worth?

Source: Instagram @rebeccaminkoff

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Minkoff is joining 'The Real Housewives of New York' in a sriend role, but her net worth is impressive enough to be a full-time Housewife.

According to several sources, Rebecca's net worth sits at a very healthy $10 million. As a designer, she has her own line of accessories and other items. She and co-founder, Uri Minkoff, initially ran the company themselves until the COVID-19 pandemic shut the entire world down. The financial difficulties the company faced because of the pandemic led them to later sell it to Sunrise Brands, who own it as a parent company. Rebecca still has creative control as the Chief Creative Officer.

Rebecca Minkoff Fashion designer, Business owner, and TV personality Net worth: $10 million Rebecca Minkoff is a world-renowned fashion designer based in New York City. She will make her debut as a friend of the Housewives on The Real Housewives of New York. She is married to Gavin Bellour, a commercial director, and they share four children together. Birthdate: Dec. 11, 1980 Birthplace: California Marriage: Gavin Bellour (2009 - Present) Children: Luca Shai Bellour, Bowie Lou Bellour, Nico Valentine Bellour, and Leonardo Scout Bellour

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Season 15 of 'RHONY' will have a lot of surprises in store for fans, but one hint in the trailer may very well be related to a change in Rebecca's life.

The RHONY trailer showed a whole new host of problems for the cast. Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield appear to be at odds, and it seems as if Erin Lichy will have to deal with some personal strife.