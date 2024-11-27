Jenna Lyons Revealed Something About Herself on 'RHONY' She Hadn't Shared With Her Son

Many viewers of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City have mixed reactions about former J. Crew exec Jenna Lyons. While we love getting a sneak peek into her stunning home and decadent closet, we've yearned for her to open up about her inner home, i.e. her personal life. Since she began her run on the Bravo series, Jenna has kept her relationship with Cass Bird off of the show, even though they're engaged.

While Jenna is only ready to bring Cass's mother on the show, for now, the openly LGBTQ+ cast member is willing to open up about other things, especially to help a friend. As she supported Erin Lichy in a Season 15 episode, Jenna publicly shared something from her past that she hadn't told some of her closest family members and completely changed her life and her role as a mother.

Source: Bravo

How many kids does 'RHONY' star Jenna Lyons have?

Jenna has one son, Beckett, who was born on Oct. 3, 2006. The fashionista co-parents her only son with her ex-husband, artist Vincent Mazeau. After they divorced 2011, Jenna focused on being a single mother to her son. She shared on RHONY Season 14 that her dedication to her son was ultimately why she stepped down as J. Crew's executive creative director in April 2017. In Season 15 of RHONY, she reflected on another sacrifice she made regarding motherhood.

Jenna Lyons opened up about having an abortion at 21.

In a scene from Nov. 26 episode of RHONY, Jenna supports her friend and co-star, Erin, as the real estate boss discusses her story for Glamour, where she admitted to having an abortion when she was 18. She confided to Jenna that many people in her life, including her late father, Eli Yitzhari, didn't know about the abortion and found out about it later in the episode.

As Jenna listened and said she was "proud" of Erin for bravely sharing her truth, especially as abortions have become more of a "taboo" topic in recent years. She then used the opportunity to reveal to her friend and RHONY's viewers that she had a "crazy story" about the time she had an abortion at 21. Jenna explained that the pregnancy happened when she was new to the city when the pregnancy happened and had "no money." She said she decided to have an abortion through her local Planned Parenthood.

In a confessional interview, Jenna admitted that, 30-plus years after the abortion, there were still some people in her life that didn't know about her experience. "I've told my friends, but I don't know if I've told anyone in my family," she said. "I'm sharing with Erin because I could see that she felt scared and I wanted her to feel like she's not alone. And I also want her to know that I understand. It's a realy hard thing to go through."