Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird's Relationship Timeline: From a Crush to an Engagement "If you want me to button my shirt, you have to put a ring on it," Jenna Lyons said. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 19 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET

Jenna Lyons, former J.Crew president and the first openly gay cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, has become a fan favorite since joining the Bravo series. With the recent confirmation of her engagement to her photographer girlfriend, interest in the details of Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird’s relationship timeline grows.

Their relationship began under the radar, but as Jenna's life became more public on RHONY, so did the intrigue around her personal life. As Jenna teased with cute couple photos via Instagram, fans couldn't help but want to know more. From intimate moments shared on social media to their red-carpet appearances, fans doted on every detail. Now, with their engagement confirmed, fans are more obsessed than ever by the details. So, how did their relationship begin?

Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird's relationship timeline: It all started with a crush on a photographer.

In April 2023, Jenna got the rumor mill going when she teased the massive crush she had on Cass during an interview with the New York Times. Two months later, the timeline of their dating history officially started. By September, rumors started to swirl once more. This time, Bravo fans speculated that the love birds were already engaged.

By October of 2023, rumors spun out of control Many believed Jenna and Cass were already married. Instead of shutting the rumors down, The Bravo personality opted for stirring the pot. Making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jenna teased making wedding plans might be unnecessary. She doubled down by adding that just "maybe" she was already married. "Well, maybe I don't need to get married. Maybe I already did," she said.

Speaking to The Cut, Cass did provide clarity on exactly when she and Jenna started dating. Turns out, this was all about being in the right place at the right time. They met at a friend’s house after RHONY Season 14 wrapped up filming and before it aired. It was an instant connection. “It was laugh-y and silly. We hung out and were like, ‘Yep.’ She is an actual mutant. Which I know you know already,” Cass recalled.

She proposed a ring in exchange for less revealing tops.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Jenna made an appearance on the talk show Sherri. Initially, the trio discussed Racquel Chevremont's engagement to Mel Corpus. Sherri Shepherd, however, couldn't help but notice Jenna had an engagement ring on her finger in the RHONY Season 15 trailer. Jenna confirmed it was an engagement ring. Wedding bells were also in her future. She clarified her wedding wasn't happening as soon as Racquel's. But, it was definitely happening.

News of their engagement came as a bit of a shock as the rumored engagement ring first made an appearance in an Instagram post back in September. An anonymous source close to the Bravo personality, however, quickly squashed the chatter. Speaking to People Magazine, the source claimed it looked like an engagement ring, but Jenna had actually had the ring for a long time. Turns out, fans were right. That massive rock on her finger was an engagement ring.

Now, the engagement ring came up again a few weeks after she first posted the photo. It was when she sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Pushing for answers, Andy asked if a congratulations for her engagement was in order. The RHONY star joked that Cass had requested she button up and stop wearing such revealing clothing for the world to see. Jenna admits she's willing to button her shirts for Cass, but she wanted a ring on her finger first.