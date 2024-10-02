Racquel Chevremont's Ex-Husband May Have Been the Reason She Booked 'RHONY' Season 15

Article continues below advertisement

Racquel, a well-known model and art curator, is the second queer housewife on the show. During the Season 15 premiere, she introduced the group to her fiancée, Mel Corpus. She also opened up about her past, which included her being married to a man before she came out later in life. Racquel's ex-husband is also the father of her two children, who fans will see more of as her season progresses. For now, here's what to know about her ex, plus more details on her current love life!

Source: MEGA

Who is Racquel Chevremont's ex-husband, Corey Baylor?

Racquel's ex-husband, Corey Baylor, is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of his New York-based business, HBx Capital Management. According to his LinkedIn profile, he's also the Chairman of two other financial companies, Toropoint Financial Holdings LLC and Iliad Global Logistics Holdings LLC. Corey and Racquel married around the early 2000s. In 2007, they welcomed their first child, Corey Jr., followed by their daughter, Elle.

In the 2010s, their marriage began to fall apart, and, in 2013, he ultimately filed for divorce from the Bravolebrity in Kings County, NY. Racquel shed some light on the reason for the split in the RHONY Season 15 premiere. In a confessional, the curator said she and her longtime friend and now co-star, Jenna, bonded over them divorcing men and supporting one another as they explored coming out and dating women.

"I met Jenna in 2012, just as she was in the middle of a divorce and coming out, and I was doing the same,” Racquel said in her confessional. “It almost validated what I was going through. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not met someone else who was going through the exact same thing.”

Source: Bravo

Racquel and Mel Corpus were longtime friends before their engagement.

So far, Racquel hasn't said much about her ex, Corey. However, based on his Instagram account, he is active in their children's lives, as many of his photos include moments with them on vacation or at a school basketball game. Racquel doesn't discuss her ex because of how happy she is with her fiancee, Mel. The couple started dating after the RHONY star and her former romantic and business partner, Mickalene Thomas, ended their engagement in June 2022.

In the Season 15 premiere, Racquel shared that she and Mel's relationship began 12 years after they met. She said the two were friends initially but sparks flew during Mel's (who Racquel said is a gold-star lesbian) divorce from another woman.

"Mel and I, we’ve been friends for over 12 years,” Racquel explained. “We were very single when we got together, but there was a bit of a scandal. There were a few people that were not all that happy.” Fortunately, the couple ignored their haters and continued their romance. Mel also gets along great with Racquel's kids and often attends outings with them as a family. In May 2024, the model posted several photos of her with her fiancee and kids (seen above) for Mother's Day. We already stan one of Bravo's hottest divorcees!