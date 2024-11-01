Ally Shapiro Praises Jill Zarin for Supporting Her Through Her and Her Fiance's Split

It's been over a decade since Jill Zarin left The Real Housewives of New York City in 2011. Still, she's remained in Bravo's orbit and has appeared in several Real Housewives spinoffs, including The Real Housewives' Ultimate Girls Trip. Additionally, fans of the Bravo show's OG series are forever committed to keeping up with what she's been up to since turning in her apple. And

Fans are equally invested in Jill's daughter, Ally Shapiro. We often saw her and her only child's bond over the years, including becoming business partners through their fashion brand, Jill & Ally. However, Ally's close proximity to her mother's fame has made her susceptible to inquiries about her personal life. In August 2024, Jill's daughter announced her engagement to VaynerMedia director Jordan Bilfeld. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits just two months later. Here's what we know about the unexpected breakup.

Jill Zarin announced that Ally Shapiro, and Jordan Bilfiled decided to end their engagement in October 2024.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Jill revealed was the first to confirm Ally and Jordan had called off their engagement. The Bravo alum didn't dive into too many details regarding the couple's split, but she noted the decision was one the couple made together and didn't take lightly.

"After much reflection, [they have] made the difficult decision to end their engagement,” Jill shared with Page Six. “And as a family, we are focused on supporting [Ally] through this time. We appreciate your understanding and request privacy on this personal matter.” The simple message made many wonder if there was more to the story. Unfortunately, neither Ally nor Jordan have directly shared the reason why they broke up.

However, a source reportedly told Page Six that the couple's breakup had been in the works for nearly a month. They said the couple had many "issues" and weren't in a good space during their engagement party in September 2024. Ally also sparked concerns that her engagement might be over after she posted several TikToks in October 2024.

In an Oct. 29 post, she shared a TikTok of Jill and her boyfriend, Gary Brody, helping her move into her apartment and expressed her appreciation for their help during the difficult breakup. "When you don't realize how much you needed your parents until they drop everything for you," she wrote.

Fans encouraged the 'RHONY' alum that she made the right decision by calling off her engagement.

While any breakup is hard, one as public as Ally and Jordan's is likely exceptionally so. The couple began dating in 2022, and he surprised her with a 5.25-carat platinum and diamond ring in a surprise proposal during a stroll to a nearby pool overlooking the ocean, per People. Ally expressed her feelings about the breakup with another TikTok of her mouthing the words to Gracie Abrams's hit song, “That’s So True.”

As fans watched her repeat heartbreaking lyrics like, "Made it out alive, but I think I lost it / Said that I was fine, said it from the coffin / Remember how I died when you started walking?" several fans confirmed it was better for her to decide now wasn't the best time for her and Jordan to get married, even if it doesn't feel that way in the moment, though some admitted they were sad about how "sudden" the split seemed.