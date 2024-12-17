Erin Lichy Announced Her Dad, Eli Yitzhari, Died on the Same Day as the 'RHONY' Premiere The Bravo star described her late father as "My heart and soul. My best friend, my courage, my strength, my superpower." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2024, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@erindanalichy

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2024, one of Erin's challenges happened off-camera. Hours before RHONY's Season 15 premiere, which aired on Oct.1, she announced that her father, Eli Yitzhari, died. During her time on RHONY, Erin often discussed her love for her father and how he inspired her to chase her dreams. Here's what the Bravolebrity has said about Eli's untimely passing.

Article continues below advertisement

How did 'RHONY' star Erin Lichy's dad die?

Erin's confirmed her dad's death via Instagram on Oct. 1, 2024. While she didn't go into explicit details as to what led to her father's death, she shared on the show that he had been sick and that she was afraid of sharing his prognosis with her and her husband, Abe's three kids, Elijah, Layla, and Levi.

However, when he ultimately passed away, Erin opted to focus on how her dad lived. In her tribute to him, she reflected on how growing up with a generous, supportive father like hers helped shape her today.

Article continues below advertisement

"My heart and soul. My best friend, my courage, my strength, my superpower," Erin wrote. "How grateful I feel to have had you as a parent to guide me, to uplift me, to teach me how to live life to the absolute fullest. Your generosity is unmatched and I have learned not only how many people you helped silently but what a lasting impression your kindness left."

Article continues below advertisement

The RHONY star added: "Knowing I won’t see you laugh again or sing to me on the opposite end of the phone is a heartbreak I did not know existed, but somehow I know you are still there. You have given me the greatest gift and I cannot feel anything but sincerely grateful to you for being my father."

Article continues below advertisement

Erin Lichy shared a vulnerable moment with her father on 'RHONY' four months before he died.

Before Erin's father's death, she often spoke about him on RHONY. In a Season 15 episode, they filmed a scene together where she told him for the first time that she had an abortion when she was 18. Erin's confession coincided with the fact that she had opened up about her abortion in a November 2024 story for Glamour. Not wanting her dad to be blindsided by the interview, she shared the news with him, sparking a powerful exchange between them.

Judging by Erin's dad body language when she told him about the abortion, i think he kinda already knew, not like she already told him, but I think her mom did

Plus, the way he looked at her when she told him he looked good was kinda sad, as if he knew he was dying 😢 #RHONY — ⛧ Metalhead of Bodom ⛧ (@ruaahell) December 7, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Eli died four months after they filmed the episode. In November 2024, shortly after she announced her pregnancy with her and Abe's fourth child, Erin reflected on the touching conversation. She said that, while she was "extremely nervous" to have the conversation with her dad, she was glad she got to experience the moment with him on camera.