'RHOM' Star Stephanie Reveals the Truth About Her Plastic Surgery "I went from the ugliest child to this beautiful swan."

Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami are wondering if the show's newest cast member, Stephanie Shojaee, has had plastic surgery. The RHOM star joined the reality show in 2024 for Season 7, per Bravo. Stephanie is the president of the Miami real estate development company Shoma Group. According to MSN, the RHOM star's husband, Masoud Shojaee, founded the company. She told The Daily Dish she has been running the company her husband founded since 2022.

"I think there was like a misconception online where people are thinking that I’m trying to take credit for that," she said. "I didn’t. My husband started it. I just made it better." However, RHOM fans also want to know if she's ever had any plastic surgery.

Source: Instagram

Has Stephanie from RHOM had plastic surgery?

Stephanie confirmed that she's had plastic surgery during an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, and a thread on Reddit also speaks about her surgeries. A former cast member of RHOM, Ana Quincoces, posted pictures of Stephanie online before she got married, and she does look dramatically different.

Aside from having darker hair in the pictures than when she's on the show, Stephanie is virtually unrecognizable in the photographs. Folks in the Reddit thread talked about her plastic surgery, and they also wondered if she's had fillers or Botox as well.

Source: Instagram / @anaqooks Stephanie Shojaee before.

Has Stephanie Shojaee had a nose job?

Yes, Stephanie has had a nose job. She said on RHOM that her mother told her she needed a nose job, and she's had two surgeries. "My parents were like, 'No, you need to wait until you are 16 to shave,' so I shaved, and then like two minutes later, my mother told me, 'You also need a nose job,'" Stephanie said on the show between laughs. "I went from the ugliest child to this beautiful swan. Who knew I just needed a couple of surgeries and a litte bit of a shaving?"

Folks on Reddit reacted to her story and praised her for her candor. "Nose job girls unite," wrote one user. "I was so pleased by how raw and honest she was," added another. Several users thought it was mean of Stephanie's mother to tell her she needed a nose job. "Your mother saying that you need a nose job sounds so abusive to me," noted one user. "Maybe it’s just me, but I also didn’t grow up in America." "I did find that sad," replied another. "I was looking for a comment to mention it. Mothers can be so cruel to their daughters."

Stephanie's plastic surgery seems to have paid off, as she is married to a very rich man. According to Bravo, her husband's proposal didn't go as she'd hoped, because Masoud ruined the surprise by telling her he was looking for a ring.