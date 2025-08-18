Here's Why Daniel and Lucy’s 'Perfect Match' Romance Didn’t Survive After Filming They had the chemistry, so what the heck happened? By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 18 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The steamy hit reality TV series Perfect Match wrapped up Season 3 on Aug. 15, 2025, with Netflix dropping its final episode (Episode 10) that same day. The season premiered on Aug. 1 with six episodes, followed by Episodes 7 through 9 on Aug. 8. Viewers got to see plenty of spicy matchups, with couples showing some serious chemistry on screen.

But as we all know, reality TV is a very different world from real life, and despite how strong some of the matches looked, several couples didn’t make it, including Freddie and Madison, as well as Lucy and Daniel. And we’ve got the scoop on what went wrong with the latter pair.

Why did Daniel and Lucy break up after Season 3 of 'Perfect Match'?

Source: Netflix

While Lucy and Daniel were named the most compatible pair in Season 3 of Perfect Match, they broke up shortly after filming due to the distance between them. Lucy lives in England and Daniel in Ontario, Canada, and long-distance wasn’t exactly the ideal dating setup for either of them. “I’m probably not the best person to ever do a long-distance relationship … I do like to see my partner a lot,” Lucy told Netflix’s Tudum. Daniel also admitted that long-distance is “very, very difficult.”

With Lucy’s time zone six hours ahead of Daniel’s, the two were often at completely different points in their day — Daniel would just be heading out for the night while Lucy was already asleep.

Source: Netflix

The distance also caused issues with building trust, which is crucial at the start of any relationship. “I don’t think we knew each other enough to fully trust each other yet. I think we just wanted different things in a partner.” Lucy also added that she’s “quite a free-spirited person, and I’m not sure that suited him.”

In the end, it really seems like Lucy and Daniel are chalking up their breakup to the challenges of long-distance dating, which, to be fair, is something many couples struggle with, especially when they’re as young as Lucy and Daniel.

Lucy and Daniel didn’t even go on the all-expenses-paid trip they won.

Not only did Lucy and Daniel’s romance fizzle out shortly after Perfect Match Season 3 wrapped, but they also passed on the perks of being crowned the winners, by choice, of course. Normally, the most compatible couple earns an all-expenses-paid vacation for two, and Lucy and Daniel had originally planned to use theirs for a getaway to Fiji.

But they ultimately decided not to cash it in. “We didn’t go on the trip,” Lucy told Tudum, explaining, “I think we both just knew it wasn’t going to work and thought it was unfair to go on the trip.”