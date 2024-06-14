Stevan and Alara Are ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2’s Cutest Couple — Are They Still Together? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 2, Episodes 1-9 of Perfect Match. With Season 2 of Perfect Match behind us, we can't help but reflect on the love connections that formed and blossomed, as well as those that didn't last beyond the show. Perfect Match, a unique concept that pairs Netflix stars from its various shows — Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Mole to name a few — is a fascinating experiment in finding true love.

During Season 2, fans became invested in the couples that made love connections throughout 10 episodes. One couple that has been giving us all of the feels since they met is Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri. Stevan appeared on Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle and was initially matched with The Circle’s Xanthi Perdikomatis. However, it was a wrap once he locked eyes with Alara, one of the stars of Dated and Related.

Since then, Stevan and Alara have been inseparable. But now that the season has wrapped, many want to know if they are currently dating. Here’s what to know.

Are Stevan and Alara from ‘Perfect Match’ still together?

Stevan and Alara started their courtship in Episode 3 of Perfect Match Season 2. After Stevan chose to recouple with Alara over Xanthi, he showed his new paramour how serious he was about her. In the first few episodes of the season, he said that he really liked her and wanted to see where their relationship could go. He didn’t let his kiss with a fellow contestant, Brittan, ruin his chances with Alara.

Alara and Stevan soon became one of the strongest Perfect Match couples and were the only ones with a chance at breaking the dating show curse that affects most reality couples.

Sadly, Alara and Stevan are no longer together. It appears the two just aren't cut out for a long-distance relationship. After filming, Stevan returned to Los Angeles while Alara went back home to London. "We just really weren’t able to speak. By the time I was waking up, she was going to bed,” Stevan explained to Netflix's Tudum around June 2024. He added, “I am not always on my phone like people think that I am. I barely post on social media, so it just didn’t work out in that sense.”

When asked for advice on relationships born from reality TV, Stevan replied, “Don’t try and date someone who lives in another country." It seems the model and DJ has already taken his own advice, as he revealed to Tudum, “I’ve been working heavy and seeing somebody as well. I’m just moving on with real life away from reality life.”

Did Alara and Stevan win ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2?

Fans were not only rooting for Alara and Stevan to stay together, but also to win the competition. “Stevan & Alara are the only options to win,” one X user wrote. “No one else should even be considered. Don’t piss me off.”

Stevan & Alara are the only options to win. No one else should even be considered. Don’t piss me off. #PerfectMatch pic.twitter.com/vhSwtaOenB — Libby (@Libbotomy) June 14, 2024

“I’m actually believing that Stevan is into Alara,” another said. “Am I delusional?” “Rooting for Stevan & Alara to win this season,” a third user shared. “My absolute faves.”