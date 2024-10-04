Elys Hutchinson on Life After Reality TV: "I Literally Couldn’t Care Less What Anyone Thinks of Me" (EXCLUSIVE)

To some, she might forever be known as the white-haired Daenerys Targaryen of Too Hot to Handle, but Elys Hutchinson would much rather be known for her life and her work outside of reality TV. That's what she shared with Distractify in an exclusive interview, and she also gave us an update about where she is now, both professionally and romantically. It's safe to say that Elys has fully moved on from both reality television and dating boys from Netflix dating shows.

Given Elys's experience with men on both Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, can you really blame her? Despite it all, she values her experiences from both shows, and she has learned to drown out the haters online. In fact, she understands that in some ways, if she hadn’t had viewers talking about her from her time on TV, she might have been doing something wrong.

Where is Elys Hutchinson from 'Too Hot to Handle' now?

Since competing on both Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match and coming up short with a lasting partner, Elys has distanced herself from reality television. So much so that, at this point, she can't see herself back on TV in the same way, and she's totally OK with that.

"I never really wanted to be on a reality TV show, it was always sports and modeling that I wanted my career to head in," Elys shared with Distractify. But she also recognizes the benefits of being on reality TV, like reaching a wider audience for her career and eventually using her platform to launch Haus of Hutch with her sister.

"To be totally honest, right now I am very content," Elys said about where she is now, after Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match. "I loved Too Hot to Handle and adored everyone on the show. Perfect Match was a bit of a different story — I didn't enjoy it as much, the backlash and hate was immense. But again, I wouldn't change it for the world. I was true to myself, we can't control how an edit goes, and I'm even stronger now. Haters are your motivators, baby. I'd be more worried if no one was talking."

Elys Hutchinson said she wanted her boyfriend Nathan to go on 'Perfect Match' with her.

If you're wondering about Elys's saying life after both Netflix shows, she is happily attached to Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, who was in Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle. She shared with us that she actually pushed for him to be cast on Perfect Match when she was asked, because at the time, they were just friends. Since then, however, Elys and Nathan have built a strong relationship. And honestly, not finding lasting love on a dating reality show might have been the best thing to happen to Elys.

Elys has "big plans" for her business outside of reality TV.

Part of Elys's life away from cameras is, curiously, still focused on cameras. Well, sort of. She shared some details about Haus of Hutch, which is a studio that changes every three months to allow different kinds of creators a space to shoot in. And for Elys and her business, it seems like the sky's the limit.