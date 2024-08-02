Lana Praises Gianna for Following the Rules on 'Too Hot To Handle' — Who Is She Dating Now?

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle. Even though Gianna Pettus ends Too Hot to Handle single, she’s still one of the winners of Season 6, and that’s the important thing. No, like, literally, she wins part of the prize fund because of her growth and ability to abide by Lana’s rules in the retreat. So, is Gianna Pettus dating anyone after Too Hot to Handle?

Article continues below advertisement

Since Gianna ends the season as single as she was when she entered the retreat, it’s safe to say she isn't romantically linked to any of the men from the show. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that Gianna isn’t still in touch with some of the baddies that made their way across the beach and into Lana’s den of rules.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Gianna Pettus from ‘Too Hot to Handle’ dating anyone now?

Judging by Instagram, it doesn’t look like Gianna is dating anyone after Too Hot to Handle. But she’s still living her best life with the friends she made along the way. Gianna appears to have kept in close contact with both Bri Balram and Sabrina Zima. And if you don't leave the retreat with a new boyfriend or girlfriend, having new friends is a solid consolation prize.

For what it’s worth, though, Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has commented on multiple photos of Gianna’s on Instagram with very flirtatious vibes connected to them. There’s no confirmation of these two dating, but he certainly seems to be openly flirting with Gianna via the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, how old was Gianna when she filmed ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

Gianna’s age is listed as 21 in the official cast list released by Netflix ahead of the season. However, on July 17, 2024, Gianna shared an Instagram post from her birthday that indicated she turned 21 on that date, instead of 22. It’s hard to say what the motive is behind Gianna’s age being one year older on Too Hot to Handle. The contestants aren't shown drinking too much, and the minimum age requirement is 18. Plus, Cristian Lager from Season 6 was also 20, and his age wasn't changed or hidden.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, it's possible that Gianna somehow claimed she was 21 at the time of filming when she was, in fact, 20. Or, she’s one of those girls who is turning “21 forever” on her birthday each year. Whatever the case may be, it means that Gianna was the youngest (or one of the youngest) cast members this season.

Article continues below advertisement

Gianna wins one of the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ prizes in Season 6.

Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle reveals a big change in the game (aside from Bad Lana, of course). While one couple wins the majority of the prize fund, Lana chooses one other person to receive $25,000 from the pot.