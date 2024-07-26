Charlie and Katherine's Chemistry Sizzles in Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle. Despite initially forming a connection at the start of the retreat, Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell couple up with different people in Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle. However, by the fifth episode, they reconnect and decide to leave their partners to be together.

After ending things with their former flames, Katherine and Charlie appear committed to building a relationship — until a new girl arrives and seems to catch Charlie's eye. From there, trust issues begin to surface, and it's not looking too good for them. Now, the burning question is: Are Charlie and Katherine still together? Let's find out.

So, are Charlie and Katherine from 'Too Hot to Handle' still together?

As of now, it's unknown whether Charlie and Katherine are still together. The final three episodes won't be available on Netflix until next Friday, August 2, so we'll have to wait for those to learn more about their current relationship status.

If we had to guess, though, we'd say they are not together anymore. Not only does Charlie handle his breakup with Lucy Syed horribly, but he comes off as a bit of a selfish flirt.

it always takes me a few episodes to warm up to the new too hot to handle cast every year because it’s hard for me to believe people like this exist — beck (@billieroan) July 21, 2024

In Episode 7, after breaking the rules with Katherine, Charlie boldly tells the group that they should be thanking him because he only kissed her and didn't go further, implying he was holding back from doing even more with the Cali girl. This comment doesn't exactly paint him in the best light, does it?

Later, during a private conversation with Katherine, she asks what he’d do if another girl caught his eye. Charlie tells her there's only a 99.7 percent chance he wouldn’t be tempted to leave her... OK! Katherine isn't too thrilled with this answer, expressing in a confessional that she wants a man who is 100 percent committed to her and won't be swayed by other women.

As the episode continues, Charlie is picked to go on a date with the new arrival, Sabrina, who looks strikingly similar to Katherine. Charlie admits he's in a difficult spot because he finds himself attracted to the Canadian bombshell.

During their date, Charlie shockingly reveals to Sabrina that he's not currently in a serious relationship — and we think Katherine should be worried. Sabrina notices that Charlie is easily tempted, and Charlie himself mentions that his bond with Katherine was very strong until Sabrina came into the picture. Wait, is this 21-year-old model actually considering leaving Katherine for Sabrina?!

Only time will tell, but it's important to note that Charlie does stop himself from kissing Sabrina on the date. Nevertheless, he clearly struggles with his feelings, and whether he stays true to Katherine or not remains to be seen.