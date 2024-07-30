Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle 2 Hot 2 Stay Together 4 Cuffing Season? Which Season 6 'Too Hot to Handle' Couples Are Still Together? Bad Lana being thrown into the mix Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' has made things even more difficult for the couples. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 30 2024, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Who doesn't enjoy watching a show about hot young narcissists learning to love? That's precisely why the Netflix series Too Hot to Handle has had so much success over the years. The dating competion first premiered at the prime time for any new show to premiere: during the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept is unlike any other dating show, blending the Love Island structure but enforcing a high level of chastity. Similar to Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle is about looking beyond a pretty surface.

While it may not be a huge surprise that the show isn't very successful at creating long lasting connections, it has had a few wins. Season 1 couple Emily Miller and Cam Holmes welcomed a baby boy in June of 2024, while Season 4 couple Seb Melrose and Kayla Richart are also still together. Both couples broke up at some point before reconnecting, proving Lana is capable of teaching people how to love. Season 6 was as dramatic as ever, so which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

Bri Balram and Demari Davis

There has been a bit of tit-for-tat in this couple. Bri and Demari were drawn to each other immediately before they each had moments of letting their hormones take control of their bodies. The first indiscretion came from Bri, who kissed another contestant and was sent to stay in what can only called a solitary confinement chamber. While in there, Demari got into his own trouble, thanks to Bad Lana. Despite both of their hiccups, they appear to still be together, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Flavia Laos Urbina and João Coronel

Of the couples, João and Flavia feel the most wholesome. The two had a fairly instant connection despite Flavia going with another contestant for the first date. Still, once they got together, it felt like these two were endgame material. There does seem to be some temptation on the horizon for Flavia, courtesy of Bad Lana, but hope for these two going the distance is very much alive. As of right now, things still appear to be all good with the couple, but as usual, there's no official news out yet.

Katherine LaPrell and Charlie Jeer

