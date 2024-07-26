Bri and Demari Could Secretly Be the 'Too Hot To Handle' Winners in Season 6

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episodes 1-7 of Too Hot to Handle. After Demari had a big decision to make regarding Bri and Too Hot to Handle newbie Valentina, he chooses to continue to be with Bri, who he had a connection with first. But, because he kissed Valentina, the road to making things right with Bri is long and hard (no pun intended, given the show we're talking about and the many puns the narrator gives us).

So, are Bri and Demari still together after Too Hot to Handle? He chooses her in Season 6, Episode 5, but it's not exactly up to Demari to decide if Bri wants to take him back. She knows what she wants in a partner and she has been burned too many times in the past to let another guy hurt her. Still, fans have high hopes for these two working out and we did some digging to find out where they stand now.

Are Demari and Bri still together after 'Too Hot to Handle'?

True to other Too Hot to Handle couples, Bri and Demari haven't shared details on if they're dating now or who they might each be dating separately, if that's the case. But there are some clues from the end of Episode 7 that tell us what happens with Bri and Demari for the remainder of the season. And, spoiler alert (again), it looks like they work things out in a big way.

Judging by what appears to be a steamy beach make out sesh and Bri and Demari together on a couch on the final day at the retreat, they likely make things work beyond Episode 7. However, it's not totally clear if they're dating now, after Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle ended.

It's definitely a possibility, especially since their Instagrams place them both in the Los Angeles area in June 2024. Hey, it's something. But it's not enough to say for certain if these two work out. And if we're being honest, it doesn't look like Bri and Demari are together now, even if they are together for the remainder of the season.

Bri and Demari are both models outside of 'Too Hot to Handle.'

At the very least, a relationship between Bri and Demari certainly looks good on paper. They make a real connection and even get a green light-approved kiss in the second batch of Season 6 episodes of Too Hot to Handle. Outside of the show, they're both models, so a life of jet-setting and taking photos together seems like bliss. Well, seems is probably a operative word here.

Bri might be dating someone now, even if it's not Demari.