Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle Demari Faces a Tricky Scenario as Romantic Tensions Rise on 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6, Episode 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle' leaves fans hanging as Demari grapples with how to tell Bri about his kiss with Valentina. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 19 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle. Get ready for Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle to add some sizzle to your life! This latest season brings in a fresh batch of attractive singles, among them Demari Davis, a 27-year-old stockbroker accustomed to catching the eye of single women everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Sparks fly as he starts connecting with Bri Balram, but things get complicated when Bri kisses Chris Alli, leaving Demari uncertain about their future. Bri quickly apologizes, and they agree to give their relationship a chance. However, Demari's situation gets more complicated when he goes on a date with newbie Valentina. Now, he's torn between the two lovely ladies. Who will he pick? Keep scrolling for all the known details regarding his decision!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who does Demari pick on 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Just as we're about to get some answers, Episode 4 ends on a massive cliffhanger. Thus, Demari's choice remains shrouded in mystery until the next batch of episodes drops on Friday, July 26.

However, it seems like Demari might not need to make a choice, as Bri appears unhappy with him. After extending Bri's stay in the banishment quarters to explore his connection with Valentina, Demari then wrestles with the decision of whether to bring Bri back to the retreat or prolong her banishment by another 12 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

He ultimately decides to bring Bri back, but she is livid. She expresses deep confusion, labeling Demari as "a boy, not a man." She goes on to use harsh words (which we won't repeat here) and asserts that if he kissed Valentina during their date, she wouldn't be moving forward with him. "I don't care for disrespectful s--t," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, Demari did indeed kiss Valentina on their date — a fact he's incredibly nervous to reveal. When he pulls Bri aside to talk, she is visibly upset but hopes he will step up and confess like a man. Otherwise, she will call him out, and it won't be cute.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Demari fumbles for words, but Bri interrupts, warning him that if he kissed Valentina, there won't be a second chance. He is taken aback by Bri's unexpected fury and finds himself at a loss for how to respond. The fourth episode ends at this tense moment, leaving viewers in suspense about the outcome of their conversation.

Bri appears to have already moved on from Demari.

In a preview for the upcoming episodes, Bri reveals that Demari referred to his kiss with Valentina as "frivolous spending." In a confessional, she adds firmly, "Demari can kiss me goodbye and not on the lips."