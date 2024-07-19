Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Too Hot to Handle Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' Raises the Bar With Its Largest Prize Fund Ever Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' offers the new cast of sexy singles the largest prize fund in the retreat's history. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 19 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle. As the scorching summer heat continues to keep many of us inside, we've been glued to our screens, binge-watching the latest season of Too Hot to Handle. Yes, Netflix's reality dating show is back for Season 6, promising a steamy experience.

Article continues below advertisement

While the latest season maintains its tradition and features 10 serial daters entering Lana's villa to potentially mend their player ways, it brings a host of exciting new surprises. For starters, this brand-new cast will compete for a new prize fund. Curious about the new amount? Keep reading to discover the details!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Season 6 of 'Too Hot to Handle' offers its biggest prize fund ever.

In the Season 6 premiere, narrator Desiree Burch delivers a surprising revelation: The cast will battle it out for a new prize fund. Although this should motivate them to stay celibate, several of the new cast members manage to break multiple rules in the first four episodes.

Anyway, once everyone's favorite talking cone finally appears, she announces that she is offering the cast the largest prize fund in the popular reality show's history: A quarter of a million dollars! For those who, like us, struggle with math, that's a whopping $250,000!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

In a confessional, Kylisha asserts that the prize money is too important to ignore, and she vows to do everything possible to ensure the prize fund remains intact. But sadly, she can't control the actions of others, who will break the rules and not feel an ounce of guilt.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie and Bri are initially deemed the "biggest threats" to the prize fund.

And so, as the Season 6 premiere draws to a close, Lana takes action by banishing the two biggest threats to her prize fund: Charlie and Bri. While the rules weren't enforced under Bad Lana's control, if they had been, "every single one of them would have broken at least one of them." Therefore, all of their actions still have consequences, which is why Lana decides to send Charlie and Bri packing.

"The most badly behaved guest and the first to leave is … Charlie," Lana discloses to the group, and honestly? We completely support her decision! On the very first day, he kisses three different ladies — quite the player, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tom Dymond/Netflix

Although it was a close call seeing as two separate guests kissed two different people, Lana decides to send the 26-year-old model out the door because Bri "actively pursued physical connections," making her the "bigger threat" to the prize fund.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, being banished doesn't mean Charlie and Bri are out for good — they just have to spend 24 hours in the banishment quarters before returning to Lana's retreat for a second chance at finding true love.