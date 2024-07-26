Lucy Syed Has Limited Time Left To Make a New Connection on 'Too Hot To Handle'

Up until the second batch of Season 6 Too Hot to Handle episodes, Charlie and Lucy seemed like a solid match. We would even go as far as to say that many could see them working out long-term. But Charlie's feelings for Katherine and Katherine's feelings for him are too much for them to ignore, and Lucy is collateral damage when the two of them decide to be together and leave their respective partners.

So, is Lucy dating anyone after Too Hot to Handle? Although there's technically still time for Lucy to find romance with someone else at the retreat, there isn't really enough time for her to develop real feelings with one of the guys. We're willing to bet at least half of the current prize fund (without breaking any of the rules, thank you very much) that Lucy leaves the retreat as single as the day she arrived.

Source: Netflix

Is Lucy Syed dating anyone after ‘Too Hot to Handle’?

As of now, there is no evidence on social media of Lucy dating anyone. In fact, judging by Instagram alone, it looks like Lucy is too busy living her best single life to care. Her posts are full of bikini photos and check-ins at various tropical and exotic locales. There are a few family photos thrown in for good measure. But for the most part, it looks like Lucy is very single.

Luckily for fans of Netflix dating shows, that frees Lucy up to appear in another show sooner rather than later. Should the timing work out for her, it wouldn't be a surprise if we saw Lucy on a season of Perfect Match. And let's face it, out of anyone from Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle, Lucy deserves another shot at finding love the most. Or, at this point, just a lasting romance will do.

Does Lucy leave ‘Too Hot to Handle’ early?

Lucy has every reason to pack it in and head home by Episode 7. She even says at one point that she wants to go home and she wants her mom. Which is honestly the most heartbreaking thing about Charlie's betrayal. But the trailer that plays after Episode 7 shows Lucy at the retreat and, dare we say, enjoying herself?