Wait, Did Bri Kiss Jalen and Ruin Things With Demari on ‘Too Hot To Handle’ or Not?

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episodes 1-7 of Too Hot to Handle. Two wrongs don't make a right, even if your partner kissed someone else on their solo date and you have the chance to do the same… right? That's the conundrum Bri deals with on Too Hot to Handle in the second batch of Season 6 episodes. Just when she and Demari have mended their budding relationship, Lana decides to test them in the worst way — by putting Bri on a date with Jalan, a newbie "grenade" here to shake things up.

Episode 7 ends with everyone (including narrator Desiree Burch) asking if Bri kissed Jalan. And that's the number one thing in Demari's mind too, since he is finally all in with no eyes for anyone else. But would Bri really try to level the playing field in this way when she was so badly hurt by the same infraction on Demari's part?

Source: Netflix

Did Bri kiss Jalen on 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Season 6, Episode 7 of Too Hot to Handle ends with the question looming in the air about Bri kissing Jalan. And, although she doesn't share what happened on the date with Demari, we have a good idea of what likely went down between Bri and the new guy. Judging by the promo for the remainder of the season, it's not very likely that Bri and Jalen kissed. You can see Bri on the beach making out with Demari in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene. And later, Bri and Demari are on a couch together for the finale.

If Bri and Demari are still together in the last few episodes of Too Hot to Handle, then she probably didn't kiss Jalan. Even if she really, really wanted to. Elsewhere in the promo, Jalan sets his eyes on Flavia, who is not sitting next to her current beau Joao in the finale, by the way.

The fact that demari was so pissed with bri for kissing chris the first day but then went and kissed valentina is WILD #toohottohandle — Ashley Tune (@ashleyrecsnyc) July 21, 2024

Demari might leave if Bri kissed someone else.

Another reason we're inclined to believe that Bri and Jalan didn't kiss is that Demari says he is "done" if he finds out Bri kissed Jalan on her date. Since Demari is present and accounted for in the promo for Episodes 8-10, Bri probably didn't lock lips with Jalan. Or, Demari went back on his word and opted to stay with Bri, because that's a slight possibility as well at this point.

Demari kissed a grenade on his date earlier in the season.