Chris and Sabrina's 'Too Hot to Handle' Connection Was Brief but Just as Steamy (SPOILERS)

The final episodes of Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle dropped on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Episodes 8-10 showed the competition heating up as the hotties wondered which couple would be crowned the winner of the rest of the money they hadn't canoodled away. One cast member fans have been worried about during the season in Chris Alli.

Chris, a model from Manchester, England with great looks and equally great charm, struggled to find someone who could match his freak, if you catch my drift. That was until Sabrina Zima, the season's resident "bad girl," entered the competition in Season 6, Episode 4. The new episodes showed Sabrina and Chris getting closer, but that doesn't mean they go the distance. So, are Chris and Sabrina still together after the Too Hot to Handle finale? Here's what to know!

Chris and Sabrina's connection came just in time for the 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 finale.

Chris entered the Too Hot to Handle retreat in Episode 1 of the season and hesitated to do the necessary work to find his Perfect Match. In the beginning of the season, he expressed interest in several women in the house, including Flavia Laos and Bri Balram. Unfortunately, Bri and Flavia both turned him down, with Bri choosing to pair with Demari Davis and Flavia pairing Joao Coronel in earlier episodes.

In Season 6, Ep. 6, Chris shared that he felt uncomfortable opening up to the women he was interested in due to his lack of connection with his mother. During the Womb for Improvement workshop, he vowed to share more with the next woman who caught his eye. By the time he and Sabrina connected, Chris was more than ready to court the Canadian cutie properly.

In the later episodes of the season, Chris and Sabrina's connection grew stronger as they shared a bed and kissed, further stamping their connection. Chris also confirmed he really likes her and was interested in getting to know her better on and off-camera.

Are Chris and Sabrina still together after the 'Too Hot to Handle' finale?

Chris and Sabrina's budding romance was refreshing to see. The couple were both initially skeptical about finding love, but their delayed connection proved that sometimes, the person you want will come once the time is right, and not a minute too soon. While it was undeniable Chris and Sabrina were meant to find one another through Too Hot to Handle, they didn't win the competition, nor the $100,000 cash prize.

While Chris and Sabrina didn't win, their connection might not have ended on the show. The couple still follows each other on their respective Instagram accounts. However, neither of them has confirmed if they're still together. If they are, the relationship is a long-distance one, with Chris in England and Sabrina in Canada.

Who won 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6?