Get to Know Sex and Relationship Expert Shan Boodram From 'Too Hot to Handle'

We're now in the sixth season of Too Hot to Handle, and it's high time we delved into the individuals who guide these sexy singles on their journey for deeper connections. In early August 2023, Distractify spoke with Brenden Durell — a relationship expert and intimacy coach who conducts workshops on the Netflix reality dating show — but now, it's time to turn our attention to another key figure.

Enter Shad Boodram, another Too Hot to Handle workshop leader! Read on to learn more about the sex and relationship expert.

Who is sex and relationship expert Shan Boodram on 'Too Hot to Handle'?

As mentioned earlier, Shan Boodram leads some workshops on Too Hot to Handle. Like other workshop leaders, Shan brings her expertise to help the rambunctious serial daters gain more profound insights into themselves and their partners on the show.

According to her official website, Shan is a certified sex educator and intimacy expert with a master's degree in Psychology as well as a diploma in print journalism. Her mission is to educate the public on topics such as "sex, relationships, dating, self-love, and sensuality."

Beyond Too Hot to Handle, Shan serves as Bumble's sex and relationships expert, hosts The Marriage Pact on The Roku Channel, leads the popular podcast Lovers and Friends, and authored the best-selling book The Game of Desire.

She was previously the sex expert on Peacock's reality show Ex-Rated with Andy Cohen and the host of Make Up or Break Up on Facebook Watch. Shan has also been featured on numerous talk shows, including The View, The Real, Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, The Doctors, and The Tamron Hall Show.

Shan Boodram is also the co-president of Shared Entertainment, LLC., a "digital-first, content-creation production company that specializes in top-tier content across a variety of mediums about sex, love, and relationships." The company has produced short-form content for Netflix, Google, Quibi, Walmart, and other platforms.

She is a member of the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA), an organization that aims to empower "individuals, families, and communities to achieve sexually healthy lives through education and advocacy." Shan also lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jared Brady and their two daughters, Ryu and Xya. Across social media, she boasts a following of over 1 million supporters.

Shan Boodram became an American citizen in April 2024!

For those unaware, Shan Boodram hails from Toronto but has been residing in the United States for more than a decade, working under an American work visa. However, on April 19, 2024, Shan shared some exciting news: She has become an American citizen!

Shan took to Instagram and shared photos of her and a friend proudly waving miniature American flags accompanied by the caption, "Ten years, a marriage, two American kids, a steady track record of meaningfully contributing to the economy, and too many lawyer fees later… your girl is a citizen."

