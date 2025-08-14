A Reality Show Based on ‘The Hunting Wives’ Is Reportedly in Development and Casting Netflix's steamy drama has seemingly piqued interest in real-life Southern Belles. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 14 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

You can always count on Netflix to deliver a binge-worthy series. In Summer 2025, the streamer took us to the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas, for its steamy drama, The Hunting Wives. The scripted show featured a star-studded cast, including Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Dermot Mulroney, and Chrissy Metz. The series was an instant hit, as viewers couldn't get enough of the covert messiness happening within the conservative area.

Article continues below advertisement

After seeing The Hunting Wives' success, it appears the show is getting a reality TV show bookend, where fans can dive into all the real-life Southern tea. Here's what we know about a possible Real Hunting Wives reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a reality show based on 'The Hunting Wives'?

In August 2025, the Broadcast and Media company Ain't That Something Entertainment shared an Instagram post announcing that they were accepting DMs regarding casting for a show called The Real Hunting Wives of the South. The production company mentioned the show was being developed by a "major streaming service" in partnership with Spoke studios and stated they were looking for friend groups with "big personalities" and "bold stories."

"ARE YOU THE REAL HUNTING WIVES?" the post's caption read. "A major streaming service, in partnership with @spoke.studios and @aintthatsomethingentertainmentis casting a close-knit circle of Southern friends navigating faith, friendship, and life’s untold chapters for a major docu-series."

Article continues below advertisement

Although it's common for studios to cast for shows that never actually premiere, Ain't That Something's backing of The Real Hunting Wives of the South seems promising. According to its website, the company handles casting for several popular reality shows, including Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, TLC's Unexpected, and Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. Additionally, fans of the scripted Hunting Wives are already sold on a possible reality TV component.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is going to be amazing!" one fan cheered. "We already had them.. bring back RHOD - we need Dallas back!" a Real Housewives of Dallas fan noted. "Must have lesbian storyline," another fan suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'The Hunting Wives' returning to Netflix for Season 2?

While the idea of a Real Hunting Wives reality show is enticing for fans, many who fell in love with the fictional show still want to have their proverbial cake and eat it too. Meaning, there's still plenty of hope that The Hunting Wives scripted series will continue to follow Brittany Snow's Sophie O'Neil and Malin Akerman's Margo Banks's controversial shenanigans. One fan even shared on Instagram that they were looking forward to watching The Real Hunting Wives in tandem with Season 2 of Hunting Wives.

At the time of publishing, The Hunting Wives hasn't been officially renewed for Season 2. However, Malin told People following the Season 1 finale that she "definitely" wants the show to return for Season 2 to see how Margo and the other characters handle the finale's twist (don't worry, I won't spoil anything!).

Article continues below advertisement

The actor also said she selfishly wants to continue working with the show's cast and crew.