That 'The Hunting Wives' Murder Kicked the Series off With a Jaw-Dropping Bang The motive behind the murder was a twist no one saw coming. By Ivy Griffith Updated July 22 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Hunting Wives. On Netflix, The Hunting Wives is quickly become a sensation. Not necessarily just because it comes with excellent screenwriting and perhaps even more excellent acting, but because the series hit the ground running and pulled absolutely no punches, rocketing to one of Netflix's most-watched new series in no time.

Article continues below advertisement

The premise sounds simple enough, but the reality is an interwoven and complex blend of stories from people with serious secrets to protect. In Season 1, the Lionsgate series things started off hot with Margo (Malin Akerman) killing a young high school girl named Abby (Madison Wolfe). But why? Here's what we know about Margo's motives to one of the season's shocking moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Margo kill Abby on 'The Hunting Wives'?

The entire series is one giant plot twist after another, so it's hard to rank them in order of most to least shocking. But we can put the fact that Margo killed Abby at least somewhere near the top. Not, perhaps, that Margo is capable of murder. After all, she's a stone-cold boss babe that no one wants to mess with. But why Abby?

In the Season 1 finale, "Sophie's Choice," protagonist Sophie (Brittany Snow) is wrestling with the fact that she has been under suspicion for murder and the resulting push for information laid many of her secrets bare. But things get dark quickly when Sophie learns that her occasional-lover and new best buddy, the socialite maven herself, Margo, was the one who killed Abby. After this connection is revealed, Margo tries to blame heavy drinking and poor decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

But we later find out that the web of deceit and the secrets driving Margo were far darker than just a night of debauchery. Some tampons in Margo's bathroom and an off-hand comment lead Sophie to discover that Margo had an abortion. And that baby happened to be the child of Brad, Jill's (Katie Lowes) son, who was dating Abby before her death. Margo was telling the truth that she made a drunken decision to kill Abby, however. After Abby confronted her, Margo grabbed the nearest weapon to defend herself: a gun, unsurprisingly (via Marie Claire).

Article continues below advertisement

'The Hunting Wives' brings back our most uncomfortable 'Desperate Housewives' memories.

The twists and turns that reveal just how sordid and dark some of the Wives's lives are is reminiscent of other drama series. Perhaps, most notably, Desperate Housewives, which showcased a similarly privileged group of repressed housewives trying to navigate their oppressive lives and bury their secrets too deeply to be discovered.

The Hunting Wives is a feast for the fan who enjoys intrigue, drama, mystery, and also watching very wealthy people trip themselves up and get caught up in their past mistakes. With infidelity, murder, lies, and everyone's past looming like a specter in the night, it's clear that the Hunting Wives cast is in for a wild ride.

Article continues below advertisement