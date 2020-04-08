'Desperate Housewives' Is Getting a Reunion and Our Inner Lynette Is Screaming

We aren't sure if this indicates a possible reboot, though it may be announced at the reunion. However, at the end of 2019, rumors of a potential 2020 reboot were buzzing, according to Instinct Magazine. The rumors alleged that Eva Longoria would be reprising her role as Gabrielle Solis in season nine. She wouldn't have her old friends, however, and would be surrounded by brand new neighbors.

Also rumored to join the cast of this supposed reboot would include Dominique Jackson from Pose, as well as Game of Thrones' Lena Headey. Marcia Cross supposedly agreed to doing a cameo. But again, this has not yet been confirmed.

A Desperate Housewives reunion is seriously what all of us need right now — most of the cast's chemistry was seriously incredible, and watching them catch up is truly going to light any quarantine on fire in the best way possible. And who knows? A reboot may ultimately be announced, and that would be some truly unreal news to hear at this moment in time.

Catch the Desperate Housewives reunion on Sunday, 12 April at 8 p.m. EST on the Stars in the House website and on YouTube.