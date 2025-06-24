Following News of His Divorce, What Is Actor Dermot Mulroney's Net Worth? The actor's net worth is relatively modest. By Joseph Allen Published June 24 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although his career has ebbed and flowed over the years, Dermot Mulroney has been a consistent presence in the lives of movie and TV fans for decades. Following the news that he had filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, many wanted to learn more about Dermot's career, and particularly what his net worth is.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he's been in some major movies, including starring opposite Julia Roberts in one of her signature rom-coms, Dermot's net worth might be a little smaller than you might expect. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Dermot Mulroney's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dermot's estimated net worth is $2 million. That worth stems primarily from what he's made from his appearances on shows like Friends and New Girl, as well as from his work on the big screen. It's certainly not a net worth to sneeze at, but it's also far less than someone like Julia Roberts has made over the course of her career.

Dermot Mulroney Actor Net worth: $2 Million Dermot Mulroney is an actor best known for his roles in various movies and TV shows over several decades. He starred opposite Julia Roberts in My Best Friend's Wedding and has also had key roles on Chicago Fire, New Girl, and Friends. He is also a cellist and has played cello on the scores for numerous films. Birthdate: Oct. 31, 1963 Birthplace: Alexandria, Va. Birth Name: Dermot Patrick Mulroney Father: Michael Mulroney Mother: Ellen Mulroney

Article continues below advertisement

Dermot is divorcing his wife of 15 years.

Dermot's net worth is in the news in part because of the news that he is getting a divorce from Prima Apollinaare, his wife of 15 years. The divorce was filed on June 21, and cited irreconcilable differences while leaving their exact separation date as "TBD." The filing also suggests that the two will split legal fees, and also said that he wants joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.

we don't talk enough about how actor Dermot Mulroney is also an accomplished cello player who's literally on the soundtrack for everything from Star Wars to Hairspray to Inside Out pic.twitter.com/OgqVQdYSbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 28, 2025 Source: Twitter/@SpencerAlthouse

Article continues below advertisement

"No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything. They are not arguing over the children nor money," according a source who spoke with People. "They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable. They were advised to file this way." The two met in 2008 and started dating that same year, just one year after Dermot's divorce from Catherine Keener.

Dermot's filing also makes clear that “all community earnings and accumulation during marriage through the date of separation” will be considered community property, which suggests that he's not going to fight her for taking some of his money. We don't know exactly why the two of them are getting divorced now, and there has not been much public reporting on the nature of their relationship.