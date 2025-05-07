Dermot Mulroney Is a Star Cello Player, and You've Heard Him in 'Star Wars' He's played in 'Spider-Man,' 'Star Wars,' 'Incredibles 2' and so much more. Is there anything Dermot can't do? By Ivy Griffith Published May 7 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of Dermot Mulroney most likely recognize him in hits like Young Guns, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Arrested Development, New Girl, My Best Friend's Wedding, and so much more.

Article continues below advertisement

They may be surprised to learn that his talents aren't limited to his acting skills on screen and stage, though. In fact, he's an accomplished musician whose skill on the cello has earned him a featured spot with the Boston Pops and in the scores of a number of mega-hit television series and movies. Here's what we know about Dermot's cello career.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Dermot Mulroney is a cello player with heart.

It's a scene some fans of Dermot might think unlikely, given his gruff and tough guy persona: He sits down and leans a cello against his leg, places the bow, dips his head over the neck, and slowly draws a mournful and haunting note from the stringed instrument. He then goes on to play a breathtaking and soul-filled rendition of a classical song, all to a rapt audience. Sound like the Dermot you know? Shockingly, it is.

The actor has a number of impressive credits on the cello under his belt according to IMDb, including in films Spider-Man: Far From Home, Incredibles 2, Coco, War for the Planet of the Apes, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Trek Beyond, Zootopia, Jurassic World, Inside Out, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, John Carter, Tomorrowland, Star Trek: Into Darkness, Mission Impossible III and more.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, Dermot was featured with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra for the 33rd Pops By the Sea in Hyannis, Mass. He gave a haunting rendition of "The Swan (Le Cygne) from Carnival of the Animals," by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Article continues below advertisement

It doesn't hurt that Dermot's friend Julia Roberts is pretty famous too.

Of course, he isn't just known for being an excellent actor on stage and a secret cello prodigy. He's also known for one of his closest friendships with none other than his former My Best Friend's Wedding co-star, Julia Roberts.

Their friendship has captivated Hollywood and fans for decades, with Julia telling Entertainment Tonight, "He’s my pal. It’s been such a long time we’ve been together, this is our third thing together, and ... it’s one of the reasons why being in the business so long is so fruitful, when you can return to relationships."

Article continues below advertisement

The two sat down with the outlet in 2018 to discuss their side-by-side roles on the film Homecoming. Dermot explained, "We’ve remained friends all these years and so, it’s not just working with one of Americas greatest actresses, most endearing beauties, it is that I’m working with a friend of mine and these are really long, really beautifully written directed scenes."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "It doesn't always happen with every person that you love and work with — you kind of go your separate ways, but we, against all odds, managed to maintain a great close friendship." He said of their time working together and the relationship they've kept alive for decades, "She's just one of the most genuine friends I have. She's a really generous person — great sense of humor and really caring. Great family, and she's been a good friend and role model for me."