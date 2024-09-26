Home > Television > Chicago Fire Dermot Mulroney Has Joined 'Chicago Fire' as the Station's New Fire Chief The new chief is played by TV and movie veteran Dermot Mulroney. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 26 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Another year, another new season of Chicago Fire. The show is now in its 13th season, and this year's premiere offered us plenty of time with a totally new character. Fire Chief Dom Pascal was introduced during the episode and is portrayed by Dermot Mulroney.

Following the news that Dom would now be a regular part of the cast, many wanted to know more about who the new character is, and how much of a role he's likely to play throughout the season. Here's what we know about the latest addition to the cast.

Source: NBC

Who is the new chief on 'Chicago Fire'?

Thankfully, part of Dom's introduction is to offer a brief biography of who he is and where he comes from. "As you probably already know, I'm Battalion Chief Dom Pascal. Twenty-seven years on the job," Dom said after arriving at Firehouse 51. "Some things I want to get out of the way up front: I have the utmost respect for D.C. Wallace Boden, and it's truly an honor to be here, at his former seat."

"But I'm not Chief Boden. I'm not trying to be. I have my own leadership style. I do things my own way, so you should all expect there'll be some changes at Firehouse 51," he said. Dom was brought in after Boden was promoted to deputy commissioner, and he spent the first 10 years of his career as a firefighter in Chicago before he moved to Miami. While the entire crew was initially nervous about his new leadership style, those fears were abated once they saw him in action.

During a fire at a smoke shop, Dom demonstrated that he's a hands-on leader who is willing to run into a fire just like everyone who works for him. Dom did make some changes at the firehouse, including asking those who work under him to put their phones in a basket during mealtimes so that they can connect more with one another. When one of the crew pointed out that they'd known each other for years, Dom underlined his point.

Source: YouTube

"That's where the trouble starts," he said. "You stop asking questions, finding out new things. If your life depends on knowing the firefighter on your left and right on every call and what their next move is going to be, there's no such thing as too familiar." The episode also suggested that there's something dark in Dom's past in Miami and that he's currently going through a rough patch in his marriage that could eventually end in divorce.

Dermot Mulroney is a high-profile addition to the cast.