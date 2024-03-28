Home > Television > Chicago Fire Boden Is in the Crosshairs of His Colleagues on 'Chicago Fire', Leaving His Future Uncertain Chief Wallace Boden has led Firehouse 51 since the first season of 'Chicago Fire', but will he be there for much longer? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: NBC

There's always a fire to put out on Chicago Fire, both literally and figuratively. The longtime procedural drama follows the fictional Firehouse 51 crew of firefighters, paramedics, and other rescue personnel as they juggle their professional and personal lives as part of the Chicago Fire Department. By now, fans have gotten to know each of the crew members and their intricate lives, but they've also seen plenty of characters exit the show throughout its run.

Season 12 sees some pretty shocking exits already. In the season premiere, Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) leaves the crew to be with his relatives in Michigan. Meanwhile, Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) steps down from her role following her marriage to Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). The crew members of Firehouse 51 seem to be dropping like flies, but now fans are worried that Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is next on the chopping block. Is Boden leaving Chicago Fire?

Fans are worried that Boden's exit on 'Chicago Fire' is imminent.

Chief Boden has been a part of Firehouse 51 since the very first season of the show. By the time we meet him, he's already positioned as battalion chief and leads the crew as they navigate dangerous emergency situations. In Season 10, he is even promoted to Deputy District Chief, placing even more responsibility on his shoulders as he oversees the activities of multiple firehouses in the Chicago area.

However, he faces one of his toughest challenges yet in Season 12. With the position of First Deputy Fire Commissioner soon to be vacant, both Boden and Chief Paramedic Jude Robinson (Laura Allen) are strong contenders for the position. However, Robinson has been pulling no punches since her debut. In fact, she goes out of her way to try and sully Boden's reputation in order to take him out of the running for Fire Chief.

Not taking that lying down, Boden retaliates by complaining to the current retiring Fire Commissioner Gloria Hill (J. Nicole Brooks) about Robinson's targeted behavior. The good news is that Robinson was subsequently removed from the running. However, if she was willing to go that far to remove him from the picture, there's no telling what she might be capable of doing to get back at him.

