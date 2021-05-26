Fans Are Worried that Chief Boden Will Leave 'Chicago Fire' After Season 9

As the season has progressed, several firefighters have hinted that they will soon be leaving the department for good.

While the stakes have always been high in the first eight Chicago Fire season finales, fans are worried that the staff at the Chicago Fire Department will look quite different once Season 9 of the hit NBC drama concludes.

Is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire? Keep reading to find out if the actor has discussed his future on the show.

Is Chief Boden leaving 'Chicago Fire?'

The Battalion Chief has been with the Chicago Fire Department for decades, and viewers first met him on Season 1 of the show. As one of the few remaining original characters, Chief Boden has long been celebrated for his loyalty to his firehouse and to his loved ones. Ahead of the Season 9 finale, which is set to air on May 26, a teaser was released which emphasized that Chief Boden could soon be leaving.

He has expressed his desire to take on a new job position. "I would like to be Deputy District Chief," Chief Boden said in the teaser clip for "No Survivors." While his declaration to take on a new role wasn't immediately concerning for fans, it's very possible that he may not be able to continue working at Firehouse 51. If Chief Boden can't be promoted to his desired position at his current firehouse, he could look to go to another one.

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) further hinted that Chief Boden would be leaving in the clip. "We've had a lot of years together," Mouch told the Battalion 25 leader in the promo. "I'm grateful for every one of them [that] I've had with you as our Chief."

