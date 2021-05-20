Logo
Who's leaving Chicago Fire
Source: NBC

Here's Who May or May Not Be Leaving 'Chicago Fire' This Year

By

May. 19 2021, Published 8:32 p.m. ET

We only have so much time until the Season 9 finale of Chicago Fire airs, and with rumors around some of the main characters leaving, fans are a little bit nervous. The fate of some of our favorite characters are up in the air and showrunner Derek Haas has hinted this season will not go gently into the night — we should certainly expect fireworks. So here's what we know about any potential exits.

Who is leaving 'Chicago Fire' in 2021?

Right now, there's major speculation over whether or not Stella Kidd, Kelly Severide, or Matt Casey are leaving Chicago Fire, and there may be actual substance over these rumors. 

chicago fire
Source: NBC
Stella Kidd

Let's start with Stella Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo. In the previous episode of Chicago Fire, "What Comes Next," Stella learns that she passed her exam, and is promptly promoted to Lieutenant. However...we know that on tonight's episode, "A White-Knuckle Panic," Chief Wallace Boden says the promotion doesn't exactly mean Stella has a place at Firehouse 51, and excuse me? 

stella kidd
Source: NBC
Firehouse 51 already has three officers, a Captain and Lieutenants, and this includes Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney). When Entertainment Weekly talked to Miranda last week, she simply stated that she's "not ready" to leave, but she didn't state whether or not that means her character is. 

“There’s just a part of this industry though, that I think it’s healthy and good to practice detachment by really embracing the impermanent nature of life, and how everything changes and everything grows. So no matter what happens, this has been one of the most transformational experiences of my life. But, you know, you always gotta be ready for what might happen," she told EW. Did she just hint that she's making her exit? It's very possible. 

Kelly Severide

The thing that's mostly concerning to Chicago Fire fans is that Taylor's contract is reportedly up. He renewed his contract in 2019, signing on for two more seasons. But then Chicago Fire was renewed for three more seasons. Which makes us wonder where that leaves Taylor. Neither Taylor nor CBS have officially said anything Taylor's fate. 

taylor kinney
Source: NBC
Plus, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas tweeted that Kelly and Matthew Casey "won’t both be at 51 before the winter break."

The Season 9 finale sounds like it's going to be explosive, with Derek telling Entertainment Tonight, "We're going to have one of these gigantic last 10 minutes that drive our audience crazy. I definitely enjoy building up to what feels like a giant ending to each season that makes audiences — because you know they have nothing until October — so you've got to have them thinking about it all summer long and yes, I do take pleasure in that."

stella kelly
Source: NBC

He continued, saying, "Really it's the last two episodes are the big [ones]. We kept our powder dry and are firing all the cannons at the end of the season. So these last two episodes are just going to be 'bang, bang, bang, bang.' And it's a finale where if you leave with 10 minutes left in the season, then maybe you can go on and say, 'That was a nice wrap-up. They did it. I can go home happy from the scum marks. But if you watch the last 10 minutes, you might be cursing my name all summer long."

Matt Casey

While recent episodes of Chicago Fire make it seem like Matt Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) might be on his way out, it's simply unclear at this time. Although it doesn't bode well that Jesse received the same contract as Taylor, according to Deadline. Does this mean his contract is up? There's no current update on whether or not he was given a new contract for future Chicago Fire seasons.

matthew casey
Source: NBC

The Chicago Fire season finale is set to air May 26 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

