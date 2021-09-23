Could Serinda Swan Possibly Return to NBC's Hit Drama 'Chicago Fire' for Season 10?

Even though Serinda's time on Chicago Fire was short, her character Brittany made a lasting impression on viewers. Over the years, fans have asked the actress if she was ever going to return to the series. Because her exit was so swift and things between Brittany and Kelly were left open-ended, Serinda says fans would contact her.

She told TVLine, "So I kept getting all these messages being like, 'When do you come back? We know you come back. You guys are still married,' and I was like, 'I actually don't think I'm ever coming back because I'm about to go shoot something for seven months. I don't think this is happening.'"

In Season 6, Kelly had the marriage annulled and is now engaged to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). Serinda noted that fans of the show still ask her if she would return at some point. Serinda did disclose she "would be down for [Brittany] to just randomly show up one season and mess things up a bit for him again." So, maybe fans will get to see the beloved Brittany causing trouble in Season 10.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire airs on Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.