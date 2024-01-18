Home > Television > Chicago Fire When Will Season 12 of 'Chicago Fire' Be on Peacock? Fans Need to Know Fans are excited for the return of 'Chicago Fire' when Season 12 kicks off in January 2024. When will the episodes be on Peacock? Details here. By Melissa Willets Jan. 18 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Source: NBC

It has been a hot minute (pun intended) for fans of Chicago Fire, who have been anxious to see new episodes of their favorite show. The Season 11 finale aired in May 2023, which feels like forever ago. And since then, we've been waiting to see how things will unfold in Season 12.

The good news is that Season 12 is finally upon us! Indeed, the premiere date arrived, and we were ready, popcorn in hand. But how can you watch if you have the Peacock app and plan to view your episodes over there instead of on NBC? Read on to find out when the latest episodes will be available for your bingeable pleasure via the channel's streaming app.

So, when will Season 12 of 'Chicago Fire' be available to stream on Peacock?

The highly-anticipated Season 12 premiere of Chicago Fire aired on NBC on Jan. 17, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. However, you can't watch the episodes right away on Peacock.

According to Decider, the episodes are available to stream next day on NBC's streaming service. That means if you want to keep up with the new season the day the episodes air, you'll have to tune in via another app such as YouTube TV or fuboTV. Sigh. Does anyone else miss watching TV the old-fashioned way? But we digress.

So far, the first episode is already available on Peacock. So head over there to watch if you haven't seen the premiere yet. The good news is that it seems fans of the show are used to having to wait to watch. In fact, after consulting Twitter, Peacock may stay in business due to fans' devotion to the series alone.

Some of you watching the football clearly don’t already have Peacock solely to watch all episodes of Law and Order SVU or Chicago Fire/PD and it shows. — Rachel (@richardson2210) January 14, 2024

Here's what fans can expect from Season 12 of 'Chicago Fire.'

No matter how you plan to watch, the most exciting storyline fans want to see play out in Season 12 of the NBC drama involves the return of Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney. As fans know, he exited the series temporarily in Episode 14 of Season 11.

Meanwhile, it's being reported that Sylvie Brett's character, played by Kara Killmer, is saying farewell to Chicago Fire this season, as is Alberto Rosende's character, Blake Gallo.

So what else is in store for Chicago Fire fans this season? We'll have to wait and see. But early buzz is in about this season after just one episode, and let's just say that people are seemingly most invested in the Severide and Stella relationship.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) of course said "I do" to hunky Severide in Season 10, but their relationship was in question when he took a leave of absence during the second half of Season 11.