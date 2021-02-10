Mouch Found Himself in Grave Danger in a Recent Episode of 'Chicago Fire'

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) got stuck in a freight elevator with two civilians, Trevor and Holly, on the way up to a fire. But things weren't looking up for Randall Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) either. So, what happened? Did he make it out of the burning building alive?

"Mouch calling out for help... I can't explain how my heart broke. All Herrmann wanted to do was be there for him... I can't right now #ChicagoFire," tweeted @_heyitsphyllis_ .

Herrmann managed to climb out of the freight elevator, thanks, in part, to Cruz's relentless efforts, and Mouch got out of the burning building as well. The suspenseful episode had a big impact on fans, many of whom have taken it to Twitter to express how much they appreciate the duo.

Not only did Herrmann get stuck inside the elevator, but he had to talk to Mouch via a radio. In a crucial scene, Mouch used the radio to ask for help — which served as a painful reminder for Herrmann about the helplessness of his situation. Fortunately for fans, neither of them die d .

Mouch had a heart attack in the Season 5 Finale of 'Chicago Fire.'

Mouch is one of the oldest and wisest crew members. Previous episodes of Chicago Fire explored his health troubles and his plans to retire. As loyal fans of the show might recall, Mouch narrowly survived a frightening incident in the Season 5 Finale of Chicago Fire, titled "My Miracle." He and the crew working at Firehouse 51 were sent to the site of a warehouse fire. In the same episode, Mouch had a heart attack, and he nearly lost his life.

The near-death experience propelled him to reevaluate his life achievements, realizing how much he cherished the time he got to spend with the crew. Although he was planning on retiring, he chose to continue working as a firefighter instead.

Source: NBC

There's a chance that his recent experiences might lead him to reevaluate how he regards his job. The next episodes may raise new questions about what's next for Mouch.

Showrunner Derek Haas refrained from addressing these questions in a recent interview with One Chicago Center, focusing on what happened to Herrmann in "My Lucky Day" instead. "Herrmann has a gigantic episode coming up in episode five, which is almost written like it's a play. Herrmann and Cruz are trapped in a service elevator with two other people for most of that. It's going to be a lot of reveals, a lot of new information, really touching scenes," Derek told the outlet.