The Cliffhanger Fall Finale of 'Chicago Fire' Could Spell Danger for Carver

When you're part of the Firehouse 51 family on Chicago Fire, danger comes with the territory. The series follows the firefighting personnel within the Chicago Fire department as they face disaster and personal drama at every turn.

The team on Firehouse 51 often lay their lives on the line to protect people from peril. More often than not, the show pulls few punches as to who on the crew stays or leaves. The Season 11 fall finale promises to deliver on that peril in spades.