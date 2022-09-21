‘Chicago Fire’: Inside “Stellaride’s” Relationship Timeline, From Start to Present

One relationship that viewers can't get enough of is the one between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Mae Mayo). “Stellaride” has endured plenty of ups and downs over the years, but seemingly got their happy ending when they tied the knot in the Season 10 finale.

Does that mean only good things to come for Stellaride? Not so fast. After all, this is Chicago Fire, and there's just no telling what could happen between the newly married couple. As we head into Season 11, let's take a look back at Kelly and Stella’s relationship timeline.